Local biscuit shops butters up North Austin with second location

If there are two things we can use right now, it's carbs and good news. Bird Bird Biscuit is delivering both. On Thursday, July 9, the purveyor of all things biscuit announced it is opening a new location in 2021.

The restaurant's new home at 1401 W. Koenig Ln. does mean the space's current tenant, Thunderbird Coffee, is moving out — but not going far. The Austin-based coffee shop will move operations into a trailer adjacent to the new Bird Bird Biscuit.

“We were delighted that we will be able to incorporate coffee into this project in a creative way that’s true to the nature of both concepts," says Ryan McElroy, who co-owns both Bird Bird Biscuit and Thunderbird Coffee. "The sister businesses will be able to execute their specialty in a smooth and efficient way, side by side.”

New concept means new design, and leading the effort are James and Nicole Cornetet of Austin-based Hip.Hop.Design Studio, who previously designed East Austin's Oseyo. Hip.Hop. promises a design that is a "perfectly imperfect" reflection of the Bird Bird experience, including a corner walk-up window and airy patio space where patrons can get their biscuit sandwich fix.

Along with the new space, Bird Bird will be transitioning into a new service model it adopted at its East Austin location. Like all restaurants forced to adapt to new service models during the pandemic, Bird Bird shifted to an online-only ordering model and pickup window to help reduce foot traffic at its Manor Road restaurant. Moving forward, both locations will adopt this ordering method.

“We have found that, in addition to ensuring our guests’ well-being, our new pick-up window has allowed us to serve our guests in a way that makes it more convenient for them," said Bird Bird co-owner Brian Batch. "Gone are the days of waiting in a long line. By focusing exclusively on online ordering, our guests can schedule their pick-ups and wait from the comfort of their homes or vehicles.”

According to a release, the Koenig Lane biscuit shop will be open in early 2021. As for the Manor Road outposts, both Thunderbird and Bird Bird Biscuit remain open.