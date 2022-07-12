Texas foodie eats up new role as Favor’s first ‘chief taco officer’

San Antonio resident Chris Flores, owner of video production company, Eatmigos Creation, gained recognition when he set out four years ago to devour tacos from more than 900 Alamo City eateries.

Now, he’s taking his taco obsession to the next level. Favor, the Austin-based delivery service owned by San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B, has tapped Flores as its first-ever “chief taco officer.” Favor announced its search for a chief taco officer in April.

Chosen from hundreds of applicants, Flores will document and share his search for the state’s best tacos. Flores will be paid $10,000 to taste-test tacos for two months. He’ll also receive food, transportation, accommodations, and Favor swag, as well as free Favor delivery for a year.

Flores, who runs the Eatmigos social media brand, enjoys a following of nearly 37,000 users on Instagram, where he bills himself as the “taco king.”

In 2018, Flores embarked on a mission to chow down on tacos served by more than 960 restaurants in San Antonio. Three years later, he teamed up with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and five local businesses to cover 1,000 taco lunches for people affected by the statewide winter storm.

“Our goal was first and foremost to find someone who has a genuine passion for tacos, storytelling, and the history and culture of tacos in Texas, and Chris is exactly that,” Jag Bath, CEO of Favor, says in a news release about Flores’ meaty new role.

“We’ve delivered over 11 million tacos across Texas since Favor’s launch — and as a Texas-born and Texas-based company, needless to say, we take tacos very seriously,” Bath adds. “We cannot wait for Chris to share his taco journey with the rest of Texas, and really showcase a core component of Texas cuisine and culture.”

Flores’ first stop on his two-month taco tour will be Dallas-Fort Worth. Other places he’ll visit include San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Lubbock, Waco, and the Rio Grande Valley.

“I love Texas because of the melting pot of different cultures that have migrated here and adopted the taco into their cuisine,” says Flores, a San Antonio native. “I’m so excited for this opportunity to travel Texas while seeing and tasting the different impact the taco has had on each region.”

Flores’ taco travels and recommendations will be posted on the Favor website, as well as on Favor’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.