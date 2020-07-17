Dairy Queen soft-serves up new restaurant location in Austin area

Texas's favorite soft-serve is here to cheer up our coronavirus blues: Bedford-based Dairy Queen is opening three new restaurants across Texas, including one in Austin.

The Austin store is already open, at 13301 1/2 N. Hwy. 183.

The Houston store, at 7161 Southwest Fwy., and the Dallas-area store, at 9127 N. State Highway 171, will both open by early August.

CEO Lou Romanus notes in a statement that DQ has been a part of Texas for more than 70 years. "Texans love their local Dairy Queen, which is why there are more locations in Texas than any other state," he says.

Texas Dairy Queens have a diverse menu with DQ originals such:

the famous original cones, sundaes, banana splits

the Peanut Buster Parfait

Blizzards in a variety of flavors

chicken-fried steak sandwiches

Steak Finger Country baskets

Chicken Strip Country basket

salads, tacos, and Tex-Mex options

Through August, it has a featured Blizzard Flavor of the Month: Cotton Candy, consisting of soft serve and cotton candy sprinkles.

Texas Dairy Queens continue to offer their menus via drive-thru windows, pick-up and take-out, as well as delivery and online ordering, where available. So they were ahead of the game, COVID-19-wise.

That said, it's enhancing sanitation requirements with more frequent cleanings of equipment and service areas. And Texas DQ operators have refined their processes to make drive-thru and take-out orders ever more efficient.

But the company is in expansion mode. Since the beginning of 2019, 11 stores have opened in Texas with new and existing franchisees. In addition, there are six more locations targeted to open by before the end of the year or early in 2021.