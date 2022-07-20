Home » Restaurants + Bars
East Austin brunch favorite delivers the goods to San Antonio

East Austin brunch favorite delivers the goods to San Antonio

Full Goods Diner will anchor Pearls upcoming plaza. Rendering courtesy of Chioco Design
Warm wood is accented with bright white and olive green. Rendering courtesy of Chioco Design
Full Goods Diner's patio is framed by lush planters. Rendering courtesy of Chioco Design
The offerings at Full Goods Diner bridge Mexican and American cuisine. Photo courtesy of Paperboy
Full Goods Diner will serve seasonally inspired fare for breakfast and lunch. Photo courtesy of Paperboy
Tortas are on the menu at Full Goods Diner. Photo courtesy of Paperboy
It looks like San Antonio’s hospitality scene will have to get used to seeing more Austin faces. After luring Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group to town to open Ladino and tapping acclaimed chef Ben Schwartz to dish out pizza at WonderSlice, newly created company Potluck Hospitality has scored another Capital City import. Full Goods Diner, a new concept from the owner of East Austin’s popular Paperboy, is set to debut in September.

The eatery, anchoring Pearl’s upcoming plaza space at 200 E. Grayson St, is a homecoming for owner Ryan Harms. The San Antonio native opened the Paperboy food truck in East Austin in 2015. The buzzy spot quickly became one of the city’s buzziest brunch spots before making the leap to brick-and-mortar in 2020.

“Having grown up in San Antonio, I am particularly excited to be back here, contributing to the city’s dining scene,” said Harms via a release. “We are so proud of what we’ve created with Paperboy in Austin and can’t wait to bring this fresh yet familiar style of food and hospitality to our guests.”

Full Goods will serve breakfast and dinner with a focus on local ingredients and approachability. Executive chef Patrick Jackson, an alum of well-known Santa Barbara restaurants The Lark and Lucky Penny, will lead the charge. He will be joined by chef de cuisine Ruvin Samarasundera, who has worked under renowned chefs Thomas Keller and Michael Chiarello.

Though Full Goods is similar to Paperboy in spirit, it will serve an original menu bridging Mexican and American cuisine. According to a release, guests can expect handmade pastries, seasonal toasts, carnitas tortas, salads, and breakfast enchiladas.

The experience will have echoes of its Austin cousin too. Harms once again drafted the Paperboy team —designer Laura Brittain of Kempt Design Studio and architectural firm Chioco Design — to create sunny surrounds. Renderings show planks of light wood accented by bright white and olive green. Lush greenery surrounds the greenhouse-inspired entry.

Opening details will be announced soon. But in the meantime, locals can speculate on what Potluck will be up to next. With Carriqui set to debut in September and Stable Hall arriving in 2023, it’s clear the company is ushering in a new era of hospitality in San Antonio.

