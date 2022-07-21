6 things to know in Austin food right now: Seafood truck hosts splashy grand opening

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

As promised in June, Austin’s top seafood truck Huckleberry is kicking off its permanent stay at Still Austin Whiskey Co. with a grand opening and two-year anniversary soiree Saturday, July 23. It will be serving regular favorites and “specially curated eats,” plus cocktails from the distillery folks, from 6 pm to 8 pm (so hopefully, the sun will be merciful). There will be live music, giveaways, “and more.” RSVP for the free event on Eventbrite.

Lush rooftop bar Wax Myrtle’s refreshed its summer programming after early season plans charmed diners into asking for more. Passport Vintage will visit the next two Sundays (July 24 and 31) from noon to 4 pm with a vintage and upcycled clothing market. Later on Sundays, sunset yoga classes from 7 pm to 9 pm through August 7 ($30) are sure to give phenomenal views, and come with two green juice cocktails. Reserve on Resy.

Other news

Keep your comfort ice cream close for this less favorable study. Yelp discovered in its data that due to staffing shortages, consumers are waiting 14 percent longer than last year for restaurant reservations, and 40 percent longer than before the pandemic. Austin was one of the cities with the most change, along with other rapidly growing cities such as Birmingham, Alabama; Jacksonville, Florida; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Austin has been named the No. 8 ice cream city in the United States; a surprise, perhaps, to beachy ice cream shop devotees, but not to anyone who tries to keep up with all the flavors at Amy’s. In fact, of the metrics used in this study by real estate website Home Bay, Austin had the highest variety score. Oddly enough, Austin “ranked No. 1 in Google Trends for banana ice cream.” (Okay, seriously? Just go to Bananarchy). Dallas and Houston made the list of 10 worst cities for ice cream.

Perhaps not the place you’d expect to celebrate National Tequila Day, but Cork & Barrel is hosting a tequila tasting on Sunday, July 24 from 4 pm to 7 pm. With help from Atanasio Tequila, they’re leading visitors through a tasting, including a special Atanasio cocktail made for the holiday. The beautiful Round Rock pub and microbrewery is no stranger to holiday events and brings a Texas twist to whatever it does. Details are snuck into this Instagram story highlight.

Beerburg loves Texas, and uses foraged ingredients from the Lone Star State for its brews. So to quote Lizzo, it’s about damn time the taproom kicks off its own honky tonk nights ($7 for individuals, $10 for couples). The brewery will stay open late on Thursdays for live music and “light snacks” for purchase. Plus, Burg Light beer is now back. Beerburg is a bit of a drive from most of Austin, heading toward Dripping Springs. See a complete event calendar at beerburgbrewing.com.