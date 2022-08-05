Home » Restaurants + Bars
Risk it for the Brisket

East Austin barbecue joint seeks help identifying brisket thief

By Hannah Ortega, KVUE
La Barbecue Austin
This is the fifth break-in at La Barbecue. La Barbecue/Instagram

KVUE — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early on the morning of Thursday, August 4.

According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 am. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks, and loaded more than 20 whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.

The restaurant is asking for help in identifying the suspect and asks that anyone with information call the Austin Police Department.

The incident is reportedly la Barbecue's fifth break-in.

Read the full story and watch the video on KVUE.com

