Austin's members-only Soho House spins out vinyl bar and Italian restaurant

There’s never not something happening at Soho House. The South Congress-based, members-only club opened in summer 2021, offering no shortage of curated programming, poolside parties, and creative gatherings ever since. Now, two of the swanky spot's newest additions are making even stronger case to consider membership: Club Cecconi’s and Dante’s HiFi.

Providing Soho House members and their guests with authentic, Northern Italian dishes, Club Ceconni’s is a new Italian all-day dining restaurant featuring the finest, fresh ingredients and handmade pasta on a regularly rotating menu. Also available at other Soho House outposts in Nashville, Paris, and Brighton Houses, one Cecconi’s is also a public restaurant in NoMad, New York.

The menu features delectable burrata, beef tartare with black truffle and quail egg, and whipped ricotta, among others, to start. You’ll likely be well on your way to full before the entrées, which include an elevated prosciutto/burrata pizza, spaghetti with Maine lobster and chili, and unforgettable cavatelli — small pasta shells generously smothered with a lamb ragu. Believe it or not, dessert is the main event: Tiramisu, a vegan chocolate pot with coconut cream — rich but not overly so — and profiteroles with salted drizzled in chocolate sauce.

The restaurant fits the main mission of Soho House, which is to bring members together to connect, have fun, and celebrate the creativity that makes Austin unique. Paired with the other new addition, Dante’s HiFi, the South Congress outpost is continuing to cater to some of the city’s best features: food and music.

Taking over the pre-screening room for a year-long residency, Dante’s HiFi is actually a Miami import, hailing from Soho’s coastal outpost in Florida. Outfitted with a custom sound system from Soundlux Audio in Miami — which may quite literally blow listeners away — the space is intended to match Austin’s vibrant music scene. (For the tech geeks out there, the speakers are vintage Klipschorn speakers with custom crossovers and a vintage 1960s McIntosh MC 275 tube power amplifier, according to a release.)

Programming will be accessible to members, guests, and music lovers who are part of the Dante HiFi community. Specialty cocktails include Dante’s classics like the Japanese HighBall and Soho House favorites, such as the Picante. Throughout the vinyl bar’s year-long residency, Dante’s Resident Music Director Rich Medina, will collaborate with Soho House to import his extensive personal collection of vinyl records, expert music curation, and education along with his ability behind the decks.



While 1950s Japanese culture first popularized the listening bar as a communal place for music aficionados, the American version (known as HiFi bars) came to represent analog music culture. When Dante’s HiFi opened in Miami in September 2021, the team wanted to create an environment that felt like an extension of their living rooms - a comfortable and intimate space where you can enjoy a great cocktail and listen to highly curated music.

“Austin is the heart and soul of the cultural music market in the U.S., so it made sense for our second location outside of Miami to be housed here in partnership with Soho House,” said Sven Vogtland, founder of Dante’s HiFi. “We noticed how much of a need there was in Miami for the educational and learning aspect of the programming we have at Dante’s HiFi and how all ages and backgrounds were coming together for this shared love of the culture, and we can’t wait to bring our unique passion project to other places beyond Miami.”