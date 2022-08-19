Smokin' wood-fired pizza chain sizzles into Austin for first Texas location

The Lake Travis area is set to welcome a new wood-fired pizza franchise to the neighborhood in the coming weeks. Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom will open its first Texas location in late August or early September.

The new Austin restaurant and self-pour taproom will be located at 8300 N FM 620, Ste. K200., operated by locals Tiffany and Gary Lauchlan and Tiffany's brother, Ed Juline. Also working with family are: architect Andrea Corn of Nuvu Interiors ATX, general contractor Robert Juarez of DKC Construction Group, and construction manager Ty Estes of ECR.

This will be the Lauchlan family's first Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom, with plans for additional locations in the near future. The longtime Lake Travis residents wanted to enter into franchising and instantly fell in love with Smokin’ Oak, founded in Rochester, Minnesota, in 2009 and franchising since 2017, as a perfect fit for Austin.

“The Austin community has been growing rapidly these days and residents need a restaurant that provides an experience for the whole family to enjoy,” says Tiffany Lauchlan in a release. “At Smokin’ Oak Pizza, you can have a delicious meal in either 15 minutes or enjoy the self-pour taproom and linger for longer, so it’s perfect for every occasion. I know local families will love this concept because kids can have fun watching their food being made while parents relax with a drink from the Taproom.”

According to the release, Smokin’ Oak is the fastest-growing wood-fired pizza franchise in the U.S. The expansive menu features wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, salads, starters, and desserts, with dough and sauces made in-house, fresh-cut veggies throughout the day, and meats roasted in the wood-fired oven to infuse real oak wood flavor. The oven reaches about 900 degrees to produce delicious pizzas in about two minutes, while an open-plan kitchen allows customers to customize and watch their pizzas cook right in front of them.

A self-pour tap wall offers beer, wine, and cider. After guests start a tab, they receive an RFID-enabled bracelet and can proceed to the tap wall to explore at will. Pour size ranges from one to 16 ounces at a time, allowing for freedom to try different wines, beers, ciders, and other local beverages without traveling from Blanco to Dripping Springs to East Austin.

“We are thrilled to open our first location in Texas and Tiffany, Gary, and Ed are the perfect Franchise Owners to do so with,” says Matt Mongoven, CEO and co-founder of Fourth Avenue Restaurant Group, the franchisor of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza. “I am confident that our unique restaurant concept will become a regular spot for the Austin community, and they’ll truly remember our wood-fired signature menu items and have fun exploring the drinks on the taproom wall.”

The opening of the Austin location marks an important step in Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom’s continued national expansion, with the website also touting upcoming locations in Dallas and Frisco.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Lake Travis location, each guest can enjoy one free individual sized pizza from noon to 7 pm when the restaurant officially opens its doors, which is still TBD. Check back here on CultureMap for updates, or find the Coming Soon page on the Smokin' Oak website.