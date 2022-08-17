Famed Southwestern restaurant sets closure date for iconic Sixth Street location

Get ready for a bittersweet margarita toast. Austin-based Southwestern restaurant chain Z’Tejas now has a firm date for closing its original location on West Sixth Street.

Z’Tejas recently came to terms with its Sixth Street landlord on extending that lease until next March. The same month, Z’Tejas plans to debut a location at the 65-acre, mixed-use Dry River District in Kyle.

“We are excited to confirm that we’re able to stay in our historic location on Sixth Street for eight more months to be able to serve the community,” Robby Nethercut, chief operating officer at Z’Tejas, says in a statement.

Z’Tejas revealed in July that its original location at 1110 W. Sixth would shut down sometime between December 31 and March 31. The restaurant chain recently nailed down next March as the time when it’ll leave the iconic Sixth Street spot, which opened in 1989.

The owner of the Z’Tejas property, Larry McGuire of Austin’s McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality, plans to tear down the Z’Tejas structure. It’s unclear what will replace the restaurant.

Z’Tejas plans to relocate to a different site in downtown Austin, but details haven’t been finalized yet. The new Kyle and downtown Austin locations will join the chain’s Avery Ranch restaurant in Northwest Austin, as well as two eateries in the Phoenix area.

Z’Tejas shuttered its Arboretum restaurant last year.