Healthy restaurant chain unwraps big plans for up to 10 Austin locations

An Oklahoma-based healthy eating restaurant has big plans for Austin, San Antonio, and Houston over the next five years. Coolgreens will open up to 50 locations across Central and Southeast Texas, CEO Robert Lee announced.

The first Austin location is set to open in the second quarter of 2021, a representative says. In all, Coolgreens plans to open eight to 10 locations in Austin, as well as an outpost each in San Marcos and New Braunfels.

There will also be up to 10 stores each in San Antonio and Houston. The first Houston location should open by the end of this year, and San Antonio will follow in Q3 of 2021.

Founded in Oklahoma City in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 10 locations in Oklahoma, Nebraska, and the Dallas area. The restaurant serves bowls, flatbreads, sandwiches, and wraps, with a build-your-own bar where customers can make their own. Dressings are made in-house daily, and the menu offers options for a range of dietary preferences, including Paleo, keto, and Whole 30.

To facilitate the expansion, the company recruited Clay Carson, a 20-year industry veteran, to serve as area developer. Carson will be responsible for recruiting franchisees to the Coolgreens brand, according to a representative.

“It’s a very exciting time at Coolgreens,” Lee said in a statement. “Our same-store sales have actually increased over the last year, and we are in a strong position to continue our growth. Having started in Oklahoma and expanded to Omaha and Dallas-Fort Worth, development throughout the rest of Texas seems natural for our brand. In response to the current crisis, Coolgreens is interested in exploring the option of utilizing opportunistic real estate to expand, helping landlords fill open spaces, brighten communities and revitalize the industry."