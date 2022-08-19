Austin Food & Wine Festival dishes out top-tier talent lineup for 2022

One of Austin's most beloved bacchanalias returns this fall. Presented by Food & Wine magazine and Austin's own C3 Presents, the eleventh annual Austin Food & Wine Festival will take place from November 4-6, and tickets are now on sale. Attracting top-tier talent to Texas, the three-day celebration showcases some of the best food, wine, and spirits in the country.

Anchored at Auditorium Shores, festival highlights include a Wurst Weekend Kickoff event (new this year); the always popular Rock Your Taco competition; flaming bites from the Fire Pit; cooking demos and conversations; samples on samples of signature dishes and beverage tastings; and, of course, live music.

This year's event showcases a dynamic roster of local, regional, and national chefs, whose wares and wines can be sampled throughout the weekend. Head to austinfoodandwinefestival.com/tickets for tickets, and see the lineup below for a highlight of things to come.

Wurst Weekend Kick-off

Chef Tim Love (Lonesome Dove) and Jesse Herman (Koko's) will kick off the weekend with a Bavarian-themed menu of sausage, brats, pork, and more cooked over a live fire. Featuring regional wines and beers, AFWF says the event is sure to be "the best (wurst) way to kick off the weekend."

Rock Your Taco

In Saturday evening’s signature tasting event, chefs will square off to create the ultimate taco, voted on by guests. This year's competitors include: Shion Aikawa (Tatsu-ya); Nicola Blaque (The Jerk Shack & Mi Roti); Jo Chan (Chan Hospitality); Tiffany Derry (Roots Southern Table); Ford Fry (Superica); Sarah Grueneberg (Monteverde Restaurant); Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley (Foreign & Domestic); CJ Jacobson (Aba); Steve McHugh (Cured); Shota Nakajima (Banzai Teriyaki, Taku); Laura Sawicki (pastry chef, Austin); and Brooke Williamson (Playa Provisions).

Chef Demos

The weekend's chef demos will include tips and tricks from a host of chefs, including Jo Chan (Chan Hospitality); Tiffany Derry (Roots Southern Table); Kevin Fink (Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group); Ford Fry (Superica); Diego Galicia and Rico Torres (Mixtli); Sarah Grueneberg (Monteverde Restaurant); and Fermín Núñez (Este).

Fire Pit

Featuring bites "hot off the flames," with pitmasters and chefs cooking over live fire, this event showcases exceptional barbecue and other dishes. Guests will get first-hand advice from the pros, including: Sonya Coté (Hillside Farmacy); Jason Dady (Jason Dady Restaurants SATX); Jorge Luis Hernandez (Hotel Emma); Andy Knudson (Tillie’s); Jesse Kuykendall (Milpa, Ocho); Shota Nakajima (Banzai Teriyaki, Taku); and Kristina Zhoa (DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar).

Chef Showcase

Local and regional chefs participating in the Saturday and Sunday chef showcases are: Alma Alcocer (El Alma); William Ankeney (Tiny Pies); Junior Borges (Meridian); Daniel Brooks (Licha’s, Chapulín Cantina); Jeff Brown (Old Thousand); Raul Castillo (Honey Moon Spirit Lounge); Ji Peng Chen (Wu Chow); Jakub Czyszczon (Garrison); Todd Duplechan (Vixen’s Wedding); Javier and Judith Equihua (Ma’Coco); Nick Erven (Wax Myrtle’s); Roberto Espinosa (Taco Deli); Jacob Euler (La Vacher); Joseph Gomez (Con-Todo); Jesse Herman (KoKo’s); CJ Jacobson (Aba); Justin Klajbor (Central Machine Works); Enma Lopez (ABW Can-Tina); Geronimo Lopez (Botika); Liz Everett and Stephanie Everett Martin (Ensenada ATX); Brad McDonald (Nido); Jason McVearry (Poke-Poke); Anne Ng & Jeremy Mandrell (Bakery Lorraine); Andre Molina (Aviary Wine & Kitchen); Kyle Mulligan (1417); Eric Nathal (Austin Rotisserie); Brian Olenjack (Lonesome Dove); Pedro Quevedo and Alex Swenson (Gelato Paradiso); Phoebe Raileanu (Casper Fermentables); Blake Ransome (Rules & Regs); Berty Richter (Ladino); Jeramie Robinson (Catbird); Ryan Samson (Vespaio, Chapulín Cantina); Shun Shiroma (Sazan Ramen); Krystal Craig and Ian Thurwachter (Intero); Leanna Valenti (Bento Picnic); Finn Walter, (The Nicolett); Jessica Winters (Cruzteca); Ling Wu (Lin Asian Bar); and Kristina Zhao, (DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar).

Ticket types range from VIP, All-in, Weekender, and One-Day passes — each with their own degree of special access and benefits. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

The Austin Food & Wine Festival is the benefactor of the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering awareness and innovation in the Central Texas food and wine community through grants, educational programming and events. To date, Austin Food & Wine Festival has contributed over $1.3 million to the alliance.