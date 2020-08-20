H-E-B Mueller 'secret' food hall, bar, and barbecue restaurant reveals opening details

H-E-B Mueller’s eagerly anticipated in-store food hall, Main Streat, is set to debut on Tuesday, August 25. A first for the company, the inventive new food hall will offer six chef-driven restaurant concepts — as well as a neighborhood bar — available for both in-store and to-go dining.

While still yet to open officially, the forthcoming Main Streat grabbed headlines back in June when it was announced that Top Chef Season 7 star Tiffany Derry would open the sophomore location of her acclaimed “duck-fat fried everything” eatery, Roots Fried Chicken Shak, inside the Mueller grocery store.

Joining Derry’s new Main Streat outpost will be the second Austin location of H-E-B’s acclaimed in-store restaurant and catering chain, True Texas BBQ. Four other original concepts, developed exclusively for H-E-B by James Beard-nominated chef Randy Evans, will also make their debuts.

“The Austin area is both food-forward and progressive,” Kristin Irvin, Director of Made to Order Restaurants at H-E-B, tells CultureMap.” We’re excited to share with customers menus that are both authentic and true to a concept.”

Calle Taqueria, perhaps the most ambitious of Evans' concepts, sees the chef channel Austin’s booming street-taco scene with a surprisingly deep menu of Mexican and ATX-Mex inspired offerings. Tacos (served on housemade corn or flour tortillas) quesadillas, tortas, and bowls, are stacked with such proteins as carnitas; smoked brisket; Impossible vegan picadillo; and, impressively, al pastor slow-roasted on a full-fledged, upright trompo setup.

Alongside Calle is Evans’s new gourmet grilled cheese outpost, The Meltery, whose six unique sandwich options are loaded with soul-affirming helpings of cheddar, gruyere, provolone, and more. All entrees come toasted with garlic butter on a choice of sourdough, Texas toast, Seedelicious scratch, and house-baked keto bread. While most items come with veggies and sauces, single portions of brisket, roast beef, and turkey can be added to any sandwich for a nominal fee.

Lastly, Yumai the chef’s grill concept sees Japanese skewers and pot stickers supplementing a straightforward menu of noodle, salad, rice, or curry bowls, which are topped with chicken, shrimp, beef, or veggies. For beverages, the Bar at Mueller — developed by Culinary Institute of San Antonio grad Samantha Fletcher in tandem with both Evans and sommelier Ingrid Marrero — will pour an array of locally sourced craft beer, wine, and spirits in addition to on-draft cocktails.

While Irvin’s team settled upon Main Streat’s six-restaurant lineup out of 20 proposed concepts, she says the hall remains open to shifting its offerings in accordance with the city’s ever-diversifying tastes. “Main Streat is something of a playground for test-driving new ideas," she explains. "It's not necessarily gonna be the same every time somebody comes in. We could even switch [restaurants out] and test out new concepts very easily.”



Main Streat is located at H-E-B at Mueller at 1801 E. 51st St. and will be available for takeout, limited capacity dining on the outdoor patio and inside, and free delivery from H-E-B-owned Favor. The Bar at Mueller will also offer in-person to-go orders. Following its debut on Tuesday, Main Streat will be open from 11 am–9 pm, Monday through Thursday and 11 am – 10 pm, Friday and Sunday.

Per the State of Texas and City of Austin guidelines, masks or facial coverings must be worn when on the property.