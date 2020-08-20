New drive-thru restaurant brings Texas-Asian barbecue to North Austin

A smokin' barbecue concept is firing up its new brick-and-mortar in North Austin. Matt Roth, chef and owner of Ted's Farm food truck, is expanding his mini meat empire with the debut of Smokin' Beauty, a concept melding Vietnamese influences with classic Texas barbecue.

The new restaurant, which officially opens on Friday, August 28, at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., was inspired in part by the Vietnamese heritage of Roth's wife, Thao.

Smokin' Beauty's opening menu reflects this East-meets-West meaty fusion, with brisket banh mi, banh mi cheeseburger, and pork belly banh mi served alongside sides like sriracha and soy sauce.

Additional menu items include a double cheeseburger and a brisket barbecue sandwich. All items are available individually or as a combo with french fries, potato salad, slaw, and creamed spinach.

"When Roth married his wife, Thao, they also married their love for food," says a news release, adding that the new brick-and-mortar space allows Roth to continue expanding the menu he developed at Ted's Farm and as a cofounder of Wunder Pig.

The Vietnamese fusion also inspired Smokin' Beauty's cocktails, which are also available to-go. Along with boozy drinks, patrons can choose from a menu of craft beer and non-alcoholic favorites like Mexican Coke and Big Red.

Opening in the age of COVID-19 does come with its share of challenges, but with two patios and a drive-thru, the North Lamar space is equipped to handle social distancing.

The restaurant says it is requiring employees to wear masks and gloves at all times, sanitize high-touch areas every 30 minutes, and sanitize tables after every customer. All customers entering the restaurant must also be masked unless eating or drinking, a requirement in the city of Austin through at least December 15. Additionally, Smokin' Beauty has a max of eight guests allowed at one table and there is no seating at the bar.

Smokin' Beauty celebrates its grand opening on August 28 beginning at 4 pm until sold out.