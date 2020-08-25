5 things to know in Austin food right now: Local liquor chain's popular Dollar Sale canceled

Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

News and notes

To the dismay of drinkers across the city, Austin based-liquor chain Twin Liquors announced its extremely popular Dollar Sale will not be moving forward as planned in August. According to a release, the promotion, which offers wine and spirits bottles 750-ml or larger at distributor prices and adds a $1, was canceled out of concern for the safety of both patrons and staff. “Twin Liquors has worked diligently throughout the year to provide safe and smart customer service,” said David Jabour, president of Twin Liquors, via the release. “We have expanded our virtual profile so that all stores now offer online ordering for in-store pickup or delivery." As a consolation, Twin Liquors is currently holding a fine wine sale through August 31 with 25 percent off wines over $50, available in-store or online. The retail chain will continue to offer similar flash sales, as well as free virtual tastings and events. Twin Liquors currently offers two-hour delivery from all neighborhood locations, in addition to online and in-store service.

Despite remaining shuttered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, elevated southern eatery Olamaie still has much to celebrate. As the popular brick-and-mortar approaches its sixth anniversary, Olamaie’s curbside takeout operation, Little Ola’s, is launching a special “Golden Biscuit” promotion. The new endeavor, which operates out of the restaurant's San Antonio Street kitchen, was launched in early July with a limited menu of biscuits, sandwiches, sides, desserts and cocktails to-go. Taking a page from beloved children’s author Roald Dahl, Little Ola’s will hide a golden leaf in one of the 2,600 original or spicy fried chicken biscuits it plans on selling this weekend. The leaf will grant its lucky finder one free fried chicken biscuit sandwich every week for a year. Additionally, Olamaie has partnered with Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice, and will donate 10 percent of Saturday’s sales to the organization. Little Ola’s is currently accepting orders for this weekend via its online system at olamaieaustin.com.

Chris Brundrett, co-owner and winegrower at William Chris Vineyards has been named to Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 2020 40 Under 40 list, becoming the first Texan winemaker to earn the honor. A graduate of Texas A&M University, Brundrett founded William Chris Vineyards in 2008 alongside industry veteran William “Bill” Blackmon. The vineyard operates at a historic pioneer farm settlement in Hye, Texas, where the duo produces 100-percent, Texas-grown wine. “It’s a huge honor to be on this year’s 40 Under 40 list, on behalf of the entire crew at William Chris Vineyards and the Texas wine region as a whole,” said Brundrett in a release. “Hats off to Wine Enthusiast for seeking out wine and talent in newer regions like ours, and cheers to the other tastemakers on this year’s list!” Wine Enthusiast’s full 2020 40 under 40 list will be published in its forthcoming October issue, marking the second time Brundrett was featured in the publication; the winemaker was previously recognized as a producer “redefining American wine” in a 2018 feature.

Waterloo, the popular Austin-based sparkling water company known for its colorful flavors, has announced a new partnership that’s expected to grow the business in a major way. According to a press release, the brand was recently acquired by a private equity firm Flexis Capital and global investment company Eurazea, along with Moore Strategic Ventures. Together, they will support Waterloo in the next phase of its growth, adding operational resources, brand-building expertise, and capital.

San Diego-based hard kombucha company JuneShine is now offering direct-to-consumer delivery in Austin. Customers can visit the brand’s website to order 12- and 24-packs of JuneShine’s flagship brews, including Honey Ginger Lemon and Midnight Painkiller, as well as its low-cal 100 series — all available for next day delivery with a $4.99 shipping fee. Also available are 24-pack samplers, including six-packs of four different kombucha variants. Customers that subscribe for a recurring monthly order can earn 10 percent off purchases, as well as free delivery and early access to specialty flavors. Austinites looking to purchase the libation in smaller quantities can visit JuneShine’s Where to Buy page to locate nearby stores carrying the brand.