Austin-based recording artist summons summer vibes with new rum brand

Austin-based rap artist, vocalist, and songwriter Anastasia Hera recently added another title to her resumer: liquor maven.

Along with Local Choice Spirits and Striped Pig Distillery owner “Pixie” Paula Dezzutti, Hera has launched her namesake tropical rum.

“This drink is distilled art,” says Hera of the new liquor. “A lovely, crafted message in a bottle. I am beyond excited about the launch of Hera Tropical Rum. It’s a huge step for me as an artist and a businesswoman: a new market, and new opportunities.”

The black-owned, women-owned rum is described as fruity and creamy, with notes of banana and coconut. Brightly flavored and breezy, Hera Tropical Rum can be enjoyed straight, on the rocks, or frozen with mixers such as coconut water and pineapple juice.

Distilled and bottled at Striped Pig Distillery in North Charleston, South Carolina, the rum even has the possibility of expanding with new flavors in the future.

The dynamic partnership between Hera and Dezzutti was facilitated in spring 2021 by So Bold Entertainment CEO Douglas “II Nice” Lofton Jr. Local Choice Spirits has previously partnered with such musicians as country artist Tyler Boone and rap artist Lil’ Boosie.

Dezzutti’s Pixie Studios has a “Music, Media & Magic” platform, born out of the knowledge that women-owned record labels and studios are just as rare as women-owned distilleries.

“Taking an active role behind amazing artists with a platform to extend their brand and voice into the hospitality sector, alongside a loyalty program that gives back to the community, allows Local Choice Spirits to give new meaning to ‘let’s drink responsibly,’” Dezzutti says. “I am confident that Anastasia Hera has the heart and soul to carry our mission and vision with pride.”

This liquor launch comes off a successful first half of 2021 for Hera, who celebrated the release of her new EP, This is Anastasia, which recently landed a KUTX Song of the Day spot for “Ceiling,” a series of acclaimed live performances with her band, The Heroes. The EP also gained her recent admission to The Recording Academy Class of 2021.

“Hera’s brought even harder-hitting performances to the table, heard most recently in May on This Is Anastasia, an EP that showcases both ferocity, tenderness, and everything in between,” wrote KUTX. “We have a feeling she’s on a fast track to become an international superstar, thanks to her charismatic confidence on tracks like ‘Ceiling.’”

The first release of Hera Tropical Rum is expected at liquor stores, restaurants, event venues, clubs, and hotels in September.