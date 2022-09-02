Hill Country winery harvests new Italian restaurant with star chef

An award-winning winery and vineyard in Marble Falls is adding to the long list of reasons Austinites should head for the hills. Flat Creek Estate is entering a new season of growth, announcing new ownership, recent renovations, and a Michelin-pedigreed chef to boot.

Located within an hour of Austin, there's no wrong way to get to Marble Falls: The drive is beautiful no matter which direction you come from, and Flat Creek is nestled in a little pocket of the Colorado River as it winds through the Texas Hill Country.

Perhaps that's what first attracted Eva Horton, the estate's new owner, who is leading Flat Creek into this next elevated era. With a strong background in real estate investment and development, Horton is helping the estate implement enhancements to its facilities and staff, as well as a new line of fresh grapes.

“I loved Flat Creek from the first time I came to visit. I saw so much potential for its growth, but I also want to preserve all the things that make the estate so special,” says Horton, a partner with Austin-based real estate firm Post Lake Capital Partners. “I am honored to continue the family legacy and further the vision of this beautiful winery."

Part of that vision is the hiring of executive chef Tim Lane to helm the property's onsite restaurant, Ellera. (If you recognize that name from Bee Cave and South Lamar spots, those concepts are now called The Garden, and this transplant is now the only Ellera location, complete with separate menu and dining concept). Lane served as co-executive chef at the Bee Cave location, and previously studied Italian cuisine under a Michelin-starred chef in Rome for 10 years.

Lane will infuse that experience into his new menu for Ellera, anchored by Italian-style dishes with Roman-style pizzas to showcase his ingenuity and talent while enhancing Flat Creek’s award-winning wines. Featuring herbs grown onsite for an authentic farm-to-table feel, Lane's thoughtfully crafted three-course pairing meals will include mouthwatering hand-rolled pastas and genuine North End Italian cuisine.

“There’s something so magical about the way food can bring people together. I am extremely excited about bringing Ellera to Flat Creek,” says Lane.

Also new to the Flat Creek team is consulting winemaker Jean Hoefliger, who brings experience making wine all over the world. Working with winemaker Bob Wonacott and the entire Flat Creek Estate winemaking team, Hoefliger will lend his expertise to farming practices, production procedures and final blending.

“Our goal is to create world-class wines right here in Texas,” says Hoefliger. “You don’t need to go to Italy to experience the finest wines. I am elated to bring my experience to the incredible team at Flat Creek.”

The pristine property offers plenty of opportunities to sip, savor, and explore, including 80 acres of vineyards and a full-working winery, an elegant tasting room, the full-service restaurant, a covered pavilion, and a one-of-a-kind, 18-hole disc golf course. All wine served at Flat Creek is made in-house and has received over 400 awards and accolades.

The estate is currently open Wednesday through Sunday, hosting weekend events like Bubbles and Brunch and a rotating music series. For more information, head to FlatCreekEstate.com.