Classic French patisserie bakes up plans for East Austin brick-and-mortar

In 2012, sisters Nelly and Linda Garcia and mom Rosa Nelly Caballero started Rocheli Patisserie, a small, licensed in-home bakery. Now, after eight years, numerous awards, and one internship with TLC’s Cake Boss, Rocheli is whipping up its first brick-and-mortar in East Austin.

From its storefront at 1212 Chicon St., Suite 102, the shop will offer a classic French patisserie menu — think croissants, kouign Ammann, macarons, madeleines — mixed with more modern pastries such as triple chocolate-Nutella croissants, lavender-almond croissants, and crepe cakes.

Along with individual treats, customers can order one of the bakery's show-stopping custom cakes (take a look at a few past creations on the restaurant's Facebook page). Cookie boxes and gift boxes are also available either for pickup or delivery.

“We are so excited to finally have a storefront where we can serve our customers and offer them a one-of-a-kind experience filled with delightful pastries and cakes,” said Nelly Garcia in a press release.

When Rocheli Patisserie opens this fall, it will likely have little trouble attracting a cult following. Since launching nearly a decade ago, both Nelly Garcia and the bakery have racked up numerous awards, including a spot on Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list, and local accolades from Austin Monthly and Austin Business Journal, among other publications.

Currently under construction by Austin-based TCT Construction LLC, the new Chicon shop is scheduled to open in November. It joins nearby restaurants and bars such as Emoji's Grilled Cheese, Rio Rita, A Touch of Soul, and King Bee Lounge on the burgeoning strip.