Home » Restaurants + Bars
Oui oui!

Classic French patisserie bakes up plans for East Austin brick-and-mortar

French patisserie bakes up plans for East Austin brick-and-mortar

By
Rocheli Patisserie
Rocheli opens this fall. Courtesy photo
Rocheli Patisserie
Classic French pastries such as croissants are a staple. Courtesy photo
Rocheli Patisserie
Cake boxes can be ordered for delivery (or yourself!). Courtesy photo
Rocheli Patisserie
Custom cakes are also available. Courtesy photo
Rocheli Patisserie
Rocheli Patisserie
Rocheli Patisserie
Rocheli Patisserie

In 2012, sisters Nelly and Linda Garcia and mom Rosa Nelly Caballero started Rocheli Patisserie, a small, licensed in-home bakery. Now, after eight years, numerous awards, and one internship with TLC’s Cake Boss, Rocheli is whipping up its first brick-and-mortar in East Austin. 

From its storefront at 1212 Chicon St., Suite 102, the shop will offer a classic French patisserie menu — think croissants, kouign Ammann, macarons, madeleines — mixed with more modern pastries such as triple chocolate-Nutella croissants, lavender-almond croissants, and crepe cakes.

Along with individual treats, customers can order one of the bakery's show-stopping custom cakes (take a look at a few past creations on the restaurant's Facebook page). Cookie boxes and gift boxes are also available either for pickup or delivery. 

 “We are so excited to finally have a storefront where we can serve our customers and offer them a one-of-a-kind experience filled with delightful pastries and cakes,” said Nelly Garcia in a press release. 

When Rocheli Patisserie opens this fall, it will likely have little trouble attracting a cult following. Since launching nearly a decade ago, both Nelly Garcia and the bakery have racked up numerous awards, including a spot on Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list, and local accolades from Austin Monthly and Austin Business Journal, among other publications.

Currently under construction by Austin-based TCT Construction LLC, the new Chicon shop is scheduled to open in November. It joins nearby restaurants and bars such as Emoji's Grilled Cheese, Rio Rita, A Touch of Soul, and King Bee Lounge on the burgeoning strip.

Read These Next
Everlane Austin store
Trendy retailer picks iconic Austin lane for first Texas location
Three Six General shop san marcos
Austin farmers market vendor opens whole-animal butcher shop
HOM condos amenity center
Enjoy East Austin energy in these vibrant condo communities