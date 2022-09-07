Home » Restaurants + Bars
Crema of the crop

South Austin's Crema Bakery & Cafe set to close in September

By Sam Searles, KVUE
Crema Bakery South Austin
Crema Bakery & Cafe is set to close on September 17. Courtesy of Crema Bakery, Instagram

KVUE — Crema Bakery & Cafe announced on Instagram that it will be closing its doors for good on September 17.

The South Austin bakery, located on 9001 Brodie Lane Suite B3, posted on Instagram to let both the community and its followers know the reasoning behind the closure. The owner cited the pandemic, rising costs of supplies, and staffing issues being the root cause.

"The final nail in the coffin was our landlord requiring a minimum five-year lease," the post explained. "We can't even pay rent right now, so I just couldn't do it."

Crema will be creating a "fill the freezer" menu, wherein the bakery will be batch-making fan favorites from the last few years for those that would like to "hold onto the magic for a little longer."

---

Read the full story and watch the video on KVUE.com.

