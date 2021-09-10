Top Austin restaurants throw a line to Louisiana fishermen with culinary benefit

The destructive effects of Hurricane Ida — the Category 4 storm that struck Louisiana in late August before moving through the northeastern part of the country — have opened up a devastating can of worms for the area’s seafood trade.

But some of Austin’s most revered chefs, restaurants, and booze-industry vets are hoping to net funds to help affected Louisiana fishermen by serving up a benefit tasting event.

Chef Adam Brick, who many will remember from his time at Apis Restaurant, is spearheading the culinary benefit, scheduled to take place Monday, September 13 from 6:30-9 pm at Justine’s Secret House on East Seventh Street.



Austinites can reel in tickets ($100 per person) online, with all proceeds benefiting the fishermen who were affected by the hurricane and are invaluable to the seafood industry, even in Austin. Hurricane Ida caused widespread damage to Southwest Louisiana, where many Austin restaurants source their snapper, grouper, crab, shrimp, tuna, and more.

Austin restaurants participating in the benefit tasting event include:

Justine’s

Mongers

Emmer & Rye

Hestia

Lutie’s

Foreign & Domestic

Comedor

Austin Oyster Co.

Lucky Robot

ATX Cocina

Huckleberry

The Peached Tortilla

Drinks, which are included in the ticket price (but please tip your bartender!), will be provided by Still Austin, Austin Winery, Celis Brewery, Austin Eastciders, Good Night Loving Vodka, and more.

In addition to the top-notch food and drinks, guests can hook some “very desirable” items and trips by participating in the onsite silent auction. Locals who can’t attend the tasting event can also do their part by donating to the fishermen recovery fund through GoFundMe.

Additionally, the following restaurants will offer a special of the week or a special of the day, with proceeds benefiting the Hurricane Ida fishermen relief fund:

Komé

La Condesa

Rogue Radish

Suerte

Uroko

The Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas

Nancy’s Hustle in Houston

Foodies should note that masks will be required at the September 13 benefit event.