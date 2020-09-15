5 things to know in Austin food right now: Downtown dive bar permanently taps out

Openings and closings

This week, Mugshots, the low-key East 7th dive bar popular with industry workers and local comedians alike, became the latest longstanding Austin institution to shutter permanently. “It is with a heavy heart to make this announcement,” reads a statement on the businesses’ Facebook page. “We wish to thank you for nearly 18 years of support and wonderful memories.” Mugshots was opened in December 2002 by Marcos Canchola, Brian Hyde, and the late Keith Young. No word yet on what will be done with the thousands of customer photo-booth strips that famously line Mugshots' walls.

TC4 & Co., the hospitality group behind the League Kitchen & Tavern, is adding another restaurant to its roster. Tony C’s Pizza and Beer Garden, an offshoot of popular Austin-based Italian restaurant chain Tony C’s, will open outside of the Dell Diamond in “late September” for dine-in and takeout. In addition to a vast menu of Tony C’s menu of award-winning, coal-fired pizzas, pepperoni rolls, toasted ravioli, and sandwiches, guests can also enjoy 20-plus local craft beers and wine on tap within the new operation’s 5,000-square-foot dine-in and outdoor space. The opening of the Round Rock location will be followed shortly thereafter by an additional Tony C’s Pizza and Beer Garden on Anderson Lane and North Shoal Creek. Opening dates and details of this second location have yet to be announced, though a company rep says they’re aiming for later this fall.

Other news and notes

Moving into the world of canned beer to-go is Central Machine Works, the east side's raved about new brewery and beer garden serving up both seasonal ales and German twists on American bar fare. The new 12-oz. canned offerings include a refreshing Kolsch, a lighter American lager, and a citrus pale ale, all of which are meant to be paired with Central Machine Works’ chicken bacon ranch burger, pretzel, and sweet and spicy elote, respectively. The cans are sold both onsite at the brewery or to-go in six-packs, and priced at $12 for the American Lager or Kolsch and $15 for the CPA. Central Machine Works’ socially distanced taproom and beer garden is currently open for dine-in service and reservations are encouraged. The brewery’s current hours of operation are Tuesday-Sunday 11 am to midnight.

UT football fans had more to celebrate this weekend than just the landslide victory over UTEP. Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is now serving the original “grab-and-go” Po’Boys from Antone’s, Houston’s historic family-owned chain of fast-casual sandwich shop. Longhorn fans can now choose between three Antone’s sandwich offerings including premium roast beef, turkey, and swiss, and original with ham, salami, and provolone. For the Po’Boy fans who prefer to social distance instead of sitting in a stadium with 25,000 other people, Antone’s pre-wrapped sandwiches can also be purchased at the over 300 local H-E-B and Randall’s stores.

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue is teaming up with Israeli street food operation TLV and we have just two words: barbecue hummus. Foodies will be able to snag this collaboration’s special one-day-only menu from the LeRoy and Lewis BBQ truck at Cosmic Coffee on Sunday, September 20. Offerings include pulled whole lamb, Merguz sausage, and smoked chicken hawaiej — all available on a barbecue hummus plate or in a pita sandwich. Both offerings are served with pita, hummus, Israeli salad, and Amba (fermented mango sauce). Sides are also available for $6 and include such options as smoked cumin beets, grilled cabbage with chickpeas, and fire roasted eggplant. Pre-order for the collab is currently available on the LeRoy and Lewis website; guests can also purchase day-of the pop-up from 11 am until the truck is sold out.