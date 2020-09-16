North Austin vegan pizza parlor offers big expansion for little food truck

A little vegan trailer is making big moves. This fall, Lil' Nonna's, a vegan pizza truck in the St. Elmo development, is opening its first brick-and-mortar in North Austin.

Big Nonna's, an all-vegan pizza parlor, will open its doors at 12601 Tech Ridge Blvd., Ste. 300, in October, dishing out a menu of vegan pizza classics and "adventurous" specials. Most of the ingredients are made in-house, like beet "pepperoni," nut-based cheeses, and even a housemade ranch dipping sauce.

With more space, of course, comes a bigger kitchen, and Big Nonna's will offer an expanded menu of Italian classics, including appetizers, salads, and mains.

Along with its fully vegan dishes, Big Nonna's also features gluten- and soy-free options so "that those with allergens may dine with confidence."

Growing Big Nonna's into its first brick-and-mortar are co-owners Rob Lordi, who left Austin's famed Via 313 to start Lil' Nonna's in 2016; Amelia Raley, whose dairy-free ice cream shop, Sweet Ritual, has become a dessert destination for vegans and non-vegans alike; and Sean Connolly, who cut his teeth as general manager at Spiral Diner, a Dallas vegan restaurant.

"This is an exciting and much-needed expansion for vegan food for those of us in North Austin, Pflugerville and Wells Branch," said Britty Hamby, CEO of ATX Vegans, in a September 15 release.

To begin, Big Nonna's will open for curbside, takeout, and delivery only, citing the Good Work Austin restaurants guidelines for COVID-19. According to Raley, the pizza parlor will eventually offer a gelato program from the Sweet Ritual team. Until then, guests will still be able to order a few of Sweet Ritual's dairy-free desserts to-go or visit the Airport Boulevard location, which will remain open.

To help with the expansion, Big Nonna's is now offering virtual gift cards to help the brick-and-mortar get off the ground. Gift cards may be used once the restaurant opens, or may be applied as a "pie it forward" to help feed someone in need.