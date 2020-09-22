7 things to know in Austin food right now: Outrageous cookie shop crumbles into local suburb

Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

Georgetown is receiving quite a treat. Utah-based sweets shop Crumbl Cookies opened Friday, September 18, in Wolf Ranch Town Center, bringing with it a variety of gourmet cookies, including 120-plus specialty flavors on a weekly rotating menu. Available cookies range from classics like chocolate chip, sugar cookie, and snickerdoodle, to unique options like salted caramel cheesecake. “We are delighted to bring Crumbl Cookies to Wolf Ranch Town Center,” said Crumbl’s area general manager, Rhonda Pritchard, in a release. “We strive to meet shopper demand by providing the very best in products, services and experiences, and we know the Georgetown community will love Crumbl Cookies!” Crumbl Cookies Georgetown is currently open 8 am – 10 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 8 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

If there’s one thing that can be learned from the rise of Via 313, it’s locals go absolutely gaga over Detroit-style pizza. Now, Austinites can look forward to yet another outpost for square-shaped pies. Michigan-based pizza chain Jet’s Pizza recently announced its forthcoming second Austin location, set to open at 9000 S. Congress Ave. Though no official opening date is set for the new outpost, pizza aficionados can get a taste of what’s to come at the chain's original Austin operation at 9001 Brodie Ln.

News and notes

Local culinary institutions are taking steps to ensure Austinites get out the vote in November. Jolt Initiative, the largest organization focused on Latino voter mobilization in the state, will be registering voters at Lou’s Bodega in East Austin on Tuesday, October 22. The registration drive will take place at 1900 E. Cesar Chavez St. from 4 pm to 6 pm. Additionally, in an effort to encourage poll attendance, Texas-based juice chain JuiceLand will shut down all of its locations across Austin, Houston, and Dallas early on Tuesday, November 3. That day, the company’s 33 brick-and-mortar operations, 26 of which are based in Austin, will close at 1:30 pm. “We hope to inspire our juice crew and communities throughout Texas to make a plan to vote and honor our democracy and our individual roles within it,” said JuiceLand founder and owner Matt Shook via press release.

Whether you’re looking to break your fast, or just love a darn fine bagel, Launderette’s new Yom Kippur specials are the way to go. The elevated East Austin eatery’s new holiday offerings include a $58 bagel box with a half dozen bagels, two kinds of cream cheese, deviled egg salad, whitefish salad with smoked trout, and an assortment of bagel fixings. For dessert, the establishment’s $22 cake set includes one chocolate babka and one apple cider honey cake. Both specials are currently available for pre-order on Launderette’s website and can be scheduled for curbside pickup on Sunday, September 27, or Monday, September 28.



The latest vintage from Austin-based wine operation Rose Gold was released last week. Local wine maker Casey Barber has paid tribute to the Southern French wine-making tradition via a refreshing, dry rose since launching in 2018. Though the company is in Texas, Rose Gold’s grapes are grown 50 miles northwest of Saint-Tropez and fermented and bottled in Provence as well. What’s more Rose Gold is A.O.P Côtes de Provence, which is a legal French term designating grapes grown in the Provence region. Rose Gold varietals, including its latest vintage, are currently available at 250 restaurants and stores distributed throughout Texas, and is readily available for retail at Randall’s.



Does your dog insist on eating bugs when you’re not looking? If so, they may already have a taste for Austin’ newest hypoallergenic, gut-friendly pet food company, Neo Bites. Developed in tandem with a board-certified nutritionist, Neo Bites dog food and treats are made locally in small batches with a unique key ingredient — crickets. Far out though it may seem, such creepy crawlies are in fact a canine super food. Crickets contain all 10 essential amino acids, as many omega-3s as salmon, more vitamin B12 than salmon, and more calcium than a glass of milk. What’s more, Niobites' dog food is eco-friendly. "While fresh recipes using traditional meats like beef or chicken are great for our dogs, they're extremely unsustainable protein sources that are terrible for the planet,” says Neo Bites founder Wesley Cooper. Owners of adventurous pups can find Neo Bites available for nationwide shipping via its website. Austinites can purchase Neo Bites treats at two local pet stores: Great Outdogs (1210 Barton Springs Rd.) and Prime Pet (2400 E Cesar Chavez St. Ste. 102).

Local favorites NadaMoo! and Austin Eastciders are teaming up for a new frozen treat. The collaboration is a hard cider-infused ice cream combining Austin Eastciders and NadaMoo! coconut milk ice cream for a dairy-free, gluten-free dessert that runs 3 percent ABV. The boozy libation will be available for a limited time only beginning Thursday, September 24, exclusively at the NadaMoo! Scoop Shop at 1701 S. Lamar Blvd. and the Austin Eastciders tasting room and restaurant at 1530 Barton Springs Rd. Each frozen treat will be sold at $8.99 a pint and unique dessert offerings are available at Austin Eastciders Barton Springs.