Austin Restaurant Weeks returns to the table with deals from 50-plus hot spots

This fall, Austinites looking for a scrumptious way to support the community’s leading hunger-fighting nonprofit can have their cake and eat it too — along with pasta, and burgers, and cocktails, and enchiladas, and steak from more than 50 of the city’s best restaurants, bars, and breweries.

Austin Restaurant Weeks is back for 10 days of prix-fixe menus, specialty menu items, and drink specials, all in support of the Central Texas Food Bank. And it’s just released its impressive full lineup of participating establishments. (Trust us, all your faves are involved.)

Running Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 10, Austin Restaurant Weeks couldn’t come at a better time, considering both local establishments and the food bank have fallen on desperate times of late, thanks to the enduring pandemic.

And if the success of the last Austin Restaurant Weeks event — which took place prior to the pandemic and raised enough money to provide 893,000 meals for Central Texans in need — is any indication, this year’s affair is sure to bring home the bacon. As Austin Restaurant Weeks notes, diners can turn a table for two into a meal for 50.

“We’re excited to be able to bring Austin Restaurant Weeks back for 2021,” says Mark Jackson, chief development officer at the Central Texas Food Bank, which serves nearly 75,000 people every week across 21 counties in Central Texas. “Over the past few years, the event has raised nearly a million-and-a-half meals for Central Texans facing hunger, so we’re looking forward to adding to that total this year.”

Here’s what Austin Restaurant Weeks, which is presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Delta Air Lines, is serving up this October. With lunch, dinner, cocktail, beer, and wine options available, local foodies can grub down and splurge on sips at any of the dozens of participating local restaurants, bars, and breweries, then a set dollar amount from each establishment goes directly to the food bank.

Participating local establishments, including such hot spots as Arlo Grey, Bar Peached, Foreign & Domestic, Intero, Little Ola’s Biscuits, Salt Traders Coastal Cooking, and many more, will offer one or more of the following options during Austin Restaurant Weeks:

A two- to three-course lunch priced at $20.

A three- to four-course dinner priced at either $35 or $50.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka-based cocktails.

The establishment’s choice of beer or wine offered at various prices.

The full list can be found here.

“Austin Restaurant Weeks is a special event for us to sponsor because it not only supports restaurants and chefs in Central Texas, but most importantly, it helps people in our communities facing hunger,” says Lisa Nuccio with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “Our collective efforts with ARW and diners can help provide food for those without by raising money for the Central Texas Food Bank, which is fighting for our neighbors on the front line of hunger relief.”

There’s still time for restaurants, bars, and breweries to sign up to be part of Austin Restaurant Weeks and help fight hunger in our community. Visit the ARW website for more details.