North Austin lands second location of 'dope' east side Chinese restaurant

And now for some dope news. Old Thousand, the uber popular East Austin restaurant dishing out "dope" Chinese food, is heading north. On Sunday, October 4, the homegrown concept will open its second location in North Austin's Brentwood neighborhood.

The new eatery, located at 4805 Burnet Rd., near Picnick and Pinthouse Pizza, will offer up the same favorites as the original, with dishes such as brisket-fried rice, General Tso's chicken, and Mongolian beef, notes a release. Popular vegan and vegetarian dishes will also be available, such as the divine (our words) salt and pepper tofu, a veggie-friendly twist on the classic Chinese-American dish.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of the Allandale, Rosedale, and Crestview communities," said owner Ben Cachila in a release. "We love the neighborhood and are excited to venture into new territories for the Old Thousand brand."

Amid so much bad news — closures, lost revenue, etc. — Cachila says the pandemic has allowed the restaurant to invest in its online ordering service, a decision that eventually led to the Burnet Road expansion.

"Although it’s been a trying year for restaurants, our team has used this time to put energy into expanding our online ordering platform that we hope will carry us into new opportunities in the future,” Cachila said.

Old Thousand has been an east side hot spot since its anticipated opening in 2016, and owner SMGB hospitality group is staffed with culinary talent who cut their teeth in the kitchens of Uchi, Hopdoddy, Moonshine, and New York's Root & Bone. When it opened, Cachila said the Chinese eatery was designed not to be a buzzy destination restaurant, but to be a neighborhood spot that invited patrons back again and again.

"We wanted to create a neighborhood restaurant," he told CultureMap in 2016. "A place with heart and soul and a positive vibe; a place that gives you a hug and makes you want to come back."

And thus, like the old Old Thousand, the new Old Thousand will open for lunch and dinner for takeout and third-party delivery only. A release notes that both locations are still in the process of safely opening their respective dining rooms and patios while navigating the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Old Thousand's Burnet Road location will be open Sunday-Thursday, noon to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 pm. Orders can be placed online or by calling (737) 222-6637.