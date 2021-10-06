Yelp reveals Austin’s 10 best outdoor bars to catch the Red River Showdown

Get your horns up, Austin! It’s nearly time for the most important and celebrated college football game of UT’s season.

The Red River Showdown, the annual battle pitting the University of Texas Longhorns against their greatly detested rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, kicks off Saturday, October 9 at 11 am at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Whatever your tailgating plans, you and your buddies will likely want to regale yourself with some grilled meats or burgers and perhaps a delicious Oklahoma Suks beer or two.

If home tailgating sounds like too much work, crowdsourcing giant Yelp is hooking you up with its suggestions for the top 10 outdoor bars in Austin that are ideal for sipping some brews and noshing some football eats (safely) with friends while UT kicks OU’s butt!