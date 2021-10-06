Yelp reveals Austin’s 10 best outdoor bars to catch the Red River Showdown

Get your horns up, Austin! It’s nearly time for the most important and celebrated college football game of UT’s season.
The Red River Showdown, the annual battle pitting the University of Texas Longhorns against their greatly detested rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, kicks off Saturday, October 9 at 11 am at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Whatever your tailgating plans, you and your buddies will likely want to regale yourself with some grilled meats or burgers and perhaps a delicious Oklahoma Suks beer or two.
If home tailgating sounds like too much work, crowdsourcing giant Yelp is hooking you up with its suggestions for the top 10 outdoor bars in Austin that are ideal for sipping some brews and noshing some football eats (safely) with friends while UT kicks OU’s butt!
- Lavaca Street Bar. This sports bar, which has three Austin locations (downtown, South Lamar Boulevard, and at the Domain), boasts between 23 and 40 TVs at each spot, so there’s no way you’ll miss Bijan Robinson running in those five or so UT touchdowns. And, of course, it offers a long list of draft, bottled, and canned beers and classic cocktails alongside an elevated bar-eats menu of po’boys, tacos, wild-caught seafood, rib-eye dishes, nachos, wings, and even fresh raw oysters.
- Black Sheep Lodge. This locally owned and operated neighborhood beer garden on South Lamar Boulevard features an excellent menu of football eats, from Angus burgers and wings to hot dogs, chicken tenders, and even some pretty tasty salads (for fans looking to spend their calories on beer or margs). And in addition to its robust beer list, Black Sheep also offers Saturday drink specials, including $3 well drinks and $3 white trash cans.
- Revelry Kitchen + Bar. Since the game’s in Dallas, you don’t have to worry too much about navigating the downtown football crowds this weekend, so pop into Revelry for the rivalry. This East Sixth Street spot offers a hearty brunch, perfect before all those football celebration dances. And don’t skimp on the churros with raspberry-mezcal sauce; they’re definitely a win. Funday Brunch service runs from 11 am-3 pm and includes $6 Bloody Marys and $4 mimosas.
- Haymaker. This east side sports bar is a fun spot for communing with other Longhorns fans while taking in the game, and offers a menu featuring game-day favorites and some unexpected yet must-have grub. Score some pretzel bites and poutine for the table before tackling a massive sandwich or burger. Saturday specials include $1 off beer cocktails, $3 wells, and $3 white trash cans.
- Cover 3. The name of the game here is sports, so you can’t go wrong with spending your game day at one of the area’s two locations. Beef up your meal with a filet mignon (why not, it’s going to be a football celebration, right?) or some green chile beef enchiladas. Saturday brunch, along with brunch cocktail specials, runs 11 am-3 pm.
- Toss Pizzeria & Pub. There may not be anything that pairs better with beer and football than pizza, and Toss’ two locations (South First Street and Bee Cave) take authentic New York-style pies seriously, so expect a pizza big enough to feed your hungry group of tailgaters. Toss also offers a ton of draft beers and craft cans, wine, and excellent cocktails. We suggest opting for the Loco Margarita and spicing it up with muddled jalapeño for a true Texas kick.
- The Park on South Lamar. Again, TVs are in no short supply at this South Austin sports bar, and tailgating is this joint’s specialty. Shareables are also in great supply here and cover the field, from queso and guac to fried calamari, sirloin sliders, and Tex-Mex egg rolls. And whether you want to experience a UT win with a side of pizza, wings, burgers, pasta, or tacos, The Park has you covered. Saturday brunch runs until 3 pm and drink specials last till 8 pm, with $5 mimosas and sangria fizzes, and $4 off all beer pitchers.
- BD Riley’s Irish Pub at Mueller. Yelp suggests tapping the luck of the Irish for this weekend’s big game. The Mueller BD Riley’s, aka Ireland in Austin, has “well-located TVs” for prime football viewing, including two huge screens on the patio. In addition to its tasty menu of pub grub and stout beer and wine offerings, BD Riley’s also features game-day drink specials every Saturday. As they say here, “Come early, be loud, stay late, wear orange!”
- Gourdough’s Public House. For some special occasions, you really just need a big fat doughnut. Luckily, you only have to head down to South Austin for such a game-day delicacy. Indulge in Gordough’s variety of Donut Burgers and Donut Sandwiches, or its array of entrees — all served with a piping-hot savory doughnut. Wash it down with a cocktail or any number of game-day beers.
- Trudy’s Texas Star. Though the Central Austin location of this Tex-Mex staple is currently closed for renovations, Trudy’s has two other Austin-area locations ready to host you for the big UT win. Dine on your Tex-Mex favorites (might we suggest the Longhorn brisket?) and perhaps a Titos cocktail or the ever-popular Mexican martini.