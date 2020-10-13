6 things to know in Austin food right now: Homegrown burger bar hops into first east side location

Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

Austin’s homegrown burger bar is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new east side restaurant and a variety of other festivities. On Thursday, October 22, Hopdoddy will officially commemorate its 10th year in the Capital City with the grand opening of a new location at 1011 E. 5th St. in the Plaza Saltillo development. The new location will continue the chain’s ongoing “Goodnight for a Good Cause” program, wherein a portion of proceeds from every specialty Goodnight Burger — caramelized onions, jalapenos, and caffeinated barbecue sauce — will go to the Austin-based nonprofit Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Hopdoddy will also host a variety of promo events in the week leading up to the opening, including offering $5 classic cheeseburgers at all its locations on October 13, as well as an Instagram giveaway from October 13-15, featuring prizes from such brands as YETI, Zilker Brewing, and Deep Eddy Vodka.

The Oaks at Lakeway shopping center is getting a touch of classic New York flare courtesy of a stylish new eatery. The latest project from proprietors Suzanne and Billy-Joe Hunt, The Gramercy seeks to pay homage to the Big Apple hotel of the same name (itself a derivation of the French term “grand merci,” meaning many thanks). “The Gramercy conveys a sense of style and elegance common with 1920s era boutique hotels,“ says Billy-Joe Hunt via press release. “Our family has strong ... historical connection with The Gramercy Park Hotel in Manhattan, [an] iconic spot in the hospitality world.” The restaurant’s menu presents elevated takes on classic American bar food, including steak frites, sliders, and a Texas-sourced kielbasa with house mustard. The drink menu boasts curated beverages including such classic cocktails as the Paloma, Manhattan, and French 75. The Gramercy is currently open for dine-in service with indoor and outdoor seating. The eatery’s hours are 4 pm-midnight, Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 pm-1 am, Friday through Saturday.



Other news and notes

Neither snow nor rain nor global pandemic will be stopping one of downtown Austin’s most iconic pizza joints from celebrating #NationalPizza Month. All month long, Hoboken Pie, the Red River favorite known for its New Jersey-style pizzas, is offering customers a whopping 25 percent off pizzas ordered by the whole or by the slice. Pizza fans can take advantage of the discount by using the promo code “PIZZAMONTH” when they order online, or through the newly available Hoboken Pie app, available for both iOS and Android devices. Opened it 2008, Hoboken Pie now operates out of their walk-up window at 718 Red River St. from noon until 2:30 am daily, with delivery options available until midnight.

With early voting in Texas running from October 13-30, Austin Eastciders is offering a free pint of hard cider to those practicing their civic duty. During this time, early voters over the age of 21 can claim a complimentary drink by displaying their “I Voted” sticker when ordering from either Austin Eastciders’ Barton Springs taproom at 1530 Barton Springs Rd. or at the Eastside Collaboratory at 979 Springdale Rd, Ste. 130. The company’s Barton Springs locale is currently open for dine-in from 7:30 am-10 pm, Monday through Friday; 8:30 am-11 pm Saturdays; and 8:30 am-10 pm on Sundays, while its east side taproom is currently open 1-7 pm, Friday through Saturday.

Austin-based fried chicken favorite Pluckers Wing Bar is hosting its annual Halloween-themed trivia event, albeit with a virtual twist. On Wednesday, October 28, starting at 7:30 pm, trivia nerds can access the restaurant’s Halloween trivia live stream on Facebook Live. Guests will use the online form located on the website to fill in answers for each of the eight rounds and will receive a free appetizer for their participation (valid with orders totaling $30 or more). For families looking to get on the fun, a spooky version of the restaurant’s weekly Sunday Family Trivia Game Night will be broadcast on the following Sunday, November 1, beginning at 6 pm, and features both child-friendly trivia and physical challenges. Participants can take part in both events by tuning into the livestream on the company’s Facebook page and following along using the virtual trivia forms here.

Neighborhood artisan cheese shop Antonelli’s will host the final edition of its virtual advanced cheese tasting class, Cheese 201, on Wednesday, October 14. Hosted as always by food scientist and cheesescience.org editor, Pat Polowsky, the tasting, titled “American Originals and the Mighty Cheese Curd,” will celebrate the upcoming National Cheese Curd Day. Focusing on the very building blocks of cheese, the high-level class will offer participants seven different kinds of cheese along with seven accompanying pairings, including jams, chocolates, and more. Polonsky will also walk students through some iconic American original cheeses, how clothbound and vacuum-sealed cheese age differently and other fun facts about the age-old process of cheesemaking. Tickets run $50 per participant with the event expected to run about an hour overall. Customers can pick up their tasting cheese at 500 Park Blvd. from noon-4 pm the day of your event, or opt for direct-to-door delivery for $12 - $30 at checkout. The deadline to purchase tickets for this event is October 13 at midnight. Interested parties can reserve their spot here.