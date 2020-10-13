Oldest barbecue joint in Texas opens drive-thru restaurant in Austin suburb

The oldest barbecue joint in Texas has a brand-new restaurant. Southside Market & Barbeque opens in Hutto on Thursday, October 15.

The new restaurant may be bigger and flashier (it spans over 7,000 square feet), but it's still firing up the same menu as the Elgin original. Southside's famed barbecue by the half pound comes with choices like Original Beef Sausage, USDA Prime brisket, chopped beef, jalapeño cheddar sausage, chicken, pork, and ribs, offered along with classic barbecue sides like coleslaw, beans, corn on the cob, potato salad, and mac 'n' cheese. Sandwiches and salads are also available for both lunch and dinner.

Of course, no meal of Texas barbecue is complete without a Southern-style dessert. Southside's sweet treats run from classic cobblers to hand-dipped ice cream.

"Southside Market is our family history, our legacy, our everything," said Bryan Bracewell, third-generation pitmaster and owner of the 138-year-old barbecue restaurant. "We are excited to serve and meet our new neighbors. When selecting where to open our fourth location, we feel very blessed to have found another community of kindred spirits in the City of Hutto."

Southside Market's newest location — the brand's fourth — is part of Hutto's new Co-Op District, a 35-acre, mixed-use development off U.S. Highway 79. Along with restaurants and shops, the sprawling development is the new home to the two-story Hutto City Hall, City of Hutto offices, and the Hutto Public Library.

"The Co-Op District is the proud center of Hutto, and the renewal of this area allows residents to stay, work, and play in Hutto while offering a big-city experience with a small-town quality of life," said Bob Wunsch of MA Partners, developer of The Co-Op District. "Southside Market, with its strong national reputation and history, is a welcomed natural fit for the community. As a family-owned Texas business, Southside Market is a perfect match, and we are excited to have the restaurant in Hutto."

Southside Market & Barbeque's Hutto location is open daily at 106 Co-Op Blvd., from 10 am-8 pm. To begin, Southside Market & Barbeque will open with limited capacity. The restaurant's sprawling patio is available for outdoor dining, and the restaurant has distanced tables to maintain at least six feet between parties. Per statewide ordinance, all customers are required to wear face masks when not eating.

For those not quite ready to eat out, Southside is also offering takeout and curbside services as well drive-thru ordering.