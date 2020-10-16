Iconic Austin honky-tonk reopens as restaurant under new regulations

KVUE — One of Austin's oldest honky-tonks reopened on Tuesday, October 13, as a restaurant.

The Broken Spoke has been closed for several months because it's classified as a bar by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. But owner James White recently obtained a food and beverage permit so his business can operate as a restaurant.

White told CultureMap's content partner KVUE he is thrilled to open back up.

"I really do miss the customers. And I've met so many people come from all over the world and they say, 'Well, The Broken Spoke is the only place that makes me happy in the whole wide world,'" White said.

White said The Broken Spoke has always served food, but most of the bar's sales came from the drinks it sold. Now White and his staff are planning to keep the kitchen open later in hopes of selling more food.

---

To read the full story, head to KVUE News.