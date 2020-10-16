Home » Restaurants + Bars
Plot twist

Iconic Austin honky-tonk reopens as restaurant under new regulations

Iconic Austin honky-tonk reopens as restaurant under new regulations

By Pattrik Perez, KVUE Staff
Broken Spoke Austin
The Broken Spoke is reopen. Broken Spoke/Facebook

KVUE — One of Austin's oldest honky-tonks reopened on Tuesday, October 13, as a restaurant.

The Broken Spoke has been closed for several months because it's classified as a bar by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. But owner James White recently obtained a food and beverage permit so his business can operate as a restaurant.

White told CultureMap's content partner KVUE he is thrilled to open back up.

"I really do miss the customers. And I've met so many people come from all over the world and they say, 'Well, The Broken Spoke is the only place that makes me happy in the whole wide world,'" White said.

White said The Broken Spoke has always served food, but most of the bar's sales came from the drinks it sold. Now White and his staff are planning to keep the kitchen open later in hopes of selling more food.

---

To read the full story, head to KVUE News.

Read These Next
Southside market barbecue barbeque
Oldest BBQ joint in Texas opens drive-thru restaurant in Austin suburb
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
6 things to know in Austin food now: Burger bar hops into east side
Gati Jam Sanitchat
East Austin freshens up with new vegan ice cream and coffee shop