Local craft brewery pours out opening details for new South Austin taproom

The Texas Hill Country is beloved by winos, but South Austin is becoming a must-hit destination for craft beer lovers. The latest brewery to join the party is Last Stand, opening its second Austin-area taproom at 7601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 600 on Thursday, October 22.

Last Stand's newest location offers the same beers it's been brewing since 2015, including the low-ABV Craftsman Light; the sippable, seasonal Texas Forever Lager; the dry-hopped Simcoe Pale Ale; a fruity, 7.9-percent ABVCitra Smash IPA; and the Fuzzieluscious Hazy IPA.

They'll be joined on the tap wall alongside two seasonal beers: a coffee porter and a Bavarian hefeweizen.

Dishing out a menu of bar-friendly favorites at the taproom is Southside Flying Pizza, another South Austin favorite. Along with a pint, patrons can snack on an opening menu of burgers, nachos, and chicken tenders, along with shareable plates of cheese curds, fried pickles, hummus, and chips and queso. A final menu will be revealed in early November, notes a release.

Last Stand's South Congress location is the second for owners Kerry and Mandi Richardson, who opened their first taproom near Dripping Springs five years ago. In 2016, the pair brought on industry vet Jim Sampson as cofounder to help expand the business.

“We started looking for a second location in 2016,” says Sampson in a release. “The ideal location would have an underserved community looking for a comfortable place to spend time with friends. A communal place in the neighborhood. We found that on South Congress. WAY south on South Congress."

Indeed, South Austin has garnered quite a few breweries over the past decade, including the ABGB, St. Elmo Brewing, Nomadic Beerworks, and the week-old Meanwhile Brewing Co.

"We are excited to join the South Austinites," Sampson adds. "Everyone has been so welcoming and friendly. We picked the right spot.”

Last Stand's second location is open Thursday-Sunday. Hours are Thursday from 3-9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am-10 pm, and Sunday from 11 am-9 pm. Its Hill Country location also remains open.