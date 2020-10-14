4-acre South Austin brewery debuts with tasting room, playground, and food trucks

A new community-oriented brewery is bubbling up in town. Meanwhile Brewing Co., an expansive new destination spanning nearly four acres in Southeast Austin, is making its debut on Friday, October 16, nearly one year after the ambitious project was first announced.

Meanwhile is located on 3.7 acres at 3901 Promontory Point Dr., just south of 71, and a few blocks east of the St. Elmo development. With roots in the Portland beer scene, Meanwhile is making its Capital City debut with a tap list of seven beers meant to appeal to all types of hop heads.

Sip on a Trust Fall IPA, a "new-school" West Coast India Pale Ale, or take it easy with Picnic Daysis, a Kolsch-style sipper meant to be enjoyed all day. Other offerings include a rye, a classic West Coast IPA, and an English-style pale ale and a hazy pale ale.

"Our opening taplist is a good glimpse of the fun beer we plan to offer,” says co-founder/brewmaster Will Jaquiss in a release. “We look forward to serving a multitude of styles and experimental brews in the years to come.”

For non-beer drinkers, Meanwhile offers up a menu of frozens (including a frozen boozy horchata), a cocktail menu with an emphasis on spritzes and sakes, and a series of housemade hard seltzers that will put White Claw to shame. A full coffee program led by Parlor Coffee rounds out the drink offerings.

For those looking for a bite to go with their booze, Meanwhile houses three food trucks: Pueblo Viejo, the beloved East Austin Mexican truck; local favorite Garbo's, which serves up lobster rolls and other seafood fare; and Craft Woodfire Pizza, serving traditional Neapolitan pies.

The brewery's expansive space also houses a taproom, though it will only be used for ordering until COVID-19 restrictions ease, and an events space. Architecture and design was led by OPA design studio and designers McCray & Co.

"Many of the design moves in the tasting room and the private room were based on pubs in Europe," said designer Chris McCray. "There's a certain formality in using brass and dark green tones — the trick was to keep it approachable. That’s the Austin part."

Out of doors, the space invokes a playful atmosphere, one that is meant to appeal to all ages. A stage and sound system, designed with help from Red River music venue Mohawk, will host live music and community events. A playground and soccer field is also on the grounds, but will not open for foreseeable future due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We wanted a place that people felt equally at home bringing their laptop and having a cup of coffee in the morning as they would meeting friends for a fresh air lunch, or for a beer in the afternoon with their pup and maybe hanging around to see some live music in the evening,” says Jaquiss. “The recent pandemic has slowed our plans a bit, but we hope to roll out all of the full features of this place as soon as it is safe to do so."

Meanwhile Brewing is open seven days a week, 8 am-10 pm, Monday through Thursday; 8 am-11 pm, Friday; 9 am-11 pm, Saturday; and 9 am-8 pm Sunday.