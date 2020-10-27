West Austin welcomes swanky new Italian beer garden and restaurant

A swanky Italian beer garden is saying "Ciao!" to Bee Cave. Opening Tuesday, October 27, The Garden at Ellera offers Bostonian twists on Italian classics.

The new restaurant at 12432 Bee Cave Rd. is led by co-executive chefs Timothy Lane, who spent time cooking in Rome before making his way to the heart of Texas, and Carson Symmonds.

Ellera's accessible menu begins with antipasti like cheese boards and mussels and a fritti section featuring dishes like a fried mozzarella sandwich and a fritto misto of seasonal seafood. Housemade soups and salads such as Tuscan cannellini bean and kale soup and a house Caesar are also available.

For entrees, the menu is divided into panini and pizzas. Diners can choose from East Coast-style sandwiches like a sea scallop or lobster roll or housemade pastrami. For pizza, the Roman-style (read: light, crisp crusts) pies range from fan favorite margherita to spicy diavola.

Dessert offerings include classic Italian dishes such as tiramisu and gelato, as well as cheesecake and a banana zeppole with crispy fritters and a cinnamon crema inglese. Beer, wine, and housemade amaro sodas round out the menus.

“After spending many years cooking in Rome, it became my dream to bring Italian cuisine to Austin,” Lane said in a release. “Carson and I teamed up to make this dream a reality, and I can’t wait to see what our guests think of The Garden at Ellera’s Boston-inspired Italian food.”

Design for the new restaurant was also inspired by Boston, particularly the city's Public Garden, a picturesque green space considered America's first public park. The garden portion of the restaurant features shady oak trees, a full bar, seating, and is designed to accommodate lawn games and other communal activities.

In response to COVID-19, the beer garden says it is opening with "enhanced sanitization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines."

The Garden at Ellera is open from noon to 10 pm, Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday. In November, the adjacent Ellera, an upscale dining room, will also open. Then, in 2021, a sister project, The Garden at the Summit, will open in Georgetown.