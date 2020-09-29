New Boston-inspired Italian restaurant blooms in Austin suburb

An Italian dining concept with a "Boston-inspired menu" is taking root in Georgetown.

The Garden at the Summit takes its inspiration from the North End, aka Boston's Little Italy. According to a September 29 release, its menu will include, among other things, crab cakes, lobster rolls, pasta, and Roman-style pizzas when it opens in the suburb in mid-2021.

The restaurant's owner, Austin-based MSB Hospitality Group, is a low-key but growing player in the local food scene. In addition to The Garden at the Summit, the group also owns Coffee + Crisp in the Domain; Phantasma, a to-go and delivery pizza shop that operates out of a South Lamar ghost kitchen; and subscription cocktail service HipStirs.

The group's first Italian-Boston concept, Ellera, is scheduled to open in Bee Cave in November.

“We are so excited about our newest location in The Summit at Rivery Park,” said Chris Meroff, owner of MSB Hospitality Group, in a release. "Being a Georgetown resident, I was eager to bring the dining experience I know and love to the area. I'm rooted in the belief that great food creates an experience where people can truly foster community with one another, and we need that now more than ever."

The Garden will serve as the anchor restaurant of the The Summit at Rivery Park, a mixed-use development built along 32 acres of the San Gabriel River. The multimillion-dollar development has been underway for more than a decade. In 2008, the project got its first big boost in the form of a $25 million tax break from the City of Georgetown. Today, the development includes a Sheraton Hotel, OrangeTheory, three dining concepts, and retail, as well as apartments and townhomes.

“With their Boston Italian inspired menu, our development will be offering yet another flavor to our repertoire of eateries here at The Summit,” says Jeff Novak, founder of Novak Brothers, the Summit's developers.

According to a release, construction on The Garden at the Summit is forecasted to begin in spring 2021 with the restaurant opening later that summer.