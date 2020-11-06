Austin's homegrown cookie company bakes up first-ever food truck

Tiffany Chen is one smart cookie. The co-founder of Austin-based Tiff’s Treats, along with husband Leon Chen, has spent the past two decades growing her cookie delivery empire from a home-based business into an enterprise spanning four states and 60 store locations. Now Tiff’s Treats is cruising into new territory with its first food truck.

Far from cookie-cutter, the new 30-foot food truck, custom built by San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens, has the same baking capacity as a Tiff’s Treats store, including 22 feet of kitchen space, dual convection ovens, and a 12-foot signature blue Tiff’s Treats ribbon propped atop the roof.

Tiff’s Treats debuted the sweet new ride during a visit to Dell Children’s Medical Center, where cookie chefs dished out more than 200 dozen fresh-baked cookies to healthcare workers and patients.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to reveal our new traveling kitchen than with a visit to Dell Children’s to treat frontline healthcare workers, kids, and their families,” co-founder Leon Chen says in a release. “We are personally very grateful to these healthcare workers, who provide world-class care, including to our son, who recently had surgery at Dell Children’s.”

Philanthropic endeavors will drive much of the truck’s pursuits and help augment the company's charitable giving program, which includes the donation of hundreds of thousands of cookies to nonprofit organizations each year and store-opening celebrations benefiting local charities. To date, Tiff’s Treats has contributed more than $1 million in products and funds to nonprofit groups, according to the company.

The state-of-the-art Tiff’s Treat food truck will also make its television debut on the season premiere of Built for Business, Cruising Kitchens’ series about food-truck fabrication. The show, which will detail how the Tiff’s Treat truck was created, is set to air November 19 on MotorTrend TV.

“We’re amazed at how the Cruising Kitchens team brought this idea to life with such a beautiful, functional design that will let us delight cookie fans and charitable organizations in our communities,” Tiffany Chen says. “When you see our Treats Truck, think free cookies!”