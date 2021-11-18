Elon Musk taps into Texas workforce for out-of-this-world bartender gig

Can you mix a mean margarita? Are you capable of slinging a superb Aperol spritz? If so, Elon Musk wants you to become a “spaceport mixologist.”

Musk’s SpaceX, which builds and launches rockets, is hiring a “passionate, experienced” mixologist for its “spaceport” near Brownsville. The ideal candidate possesses at least two years of “superior” mixology experience at resorts, bars, and full-service restaurants, including the ability to pair drinks with themed menus.

Among other duties, the mixologist will prepare drinks, including handcrafted cocktails, and will ensure “consistency and compliance with the restaurant’s recipes, portioning, and waste control guidelines.”

The new mixologist will concoct alcoholic beverages for SpaceX’s launch facility in Boca Chica, a Texas Gulf Coast community about 20 miles east of Brownsville. The job posting indicates the mixologist will work on the culinary team serving the SpaceX workforce.

According to Austin-based job website Indeed, the average mixologist in the U.S. earns $13.53 an hour. The SpaceX job posting doesn’t list a salary, but you’ve got to imagine Musk — by far the richest person in Texas — would fork over more than $13.53 an hour for a spaceport mixologist.

By the way, in case you’re not a master mixologist, SpaceX also is looking for a sous chef in Boca Chica. The sous chef will be tasked with cooking up menus that emphasize seasonal items and “creative” options. The chef’s duties will include sourcing high-quality ingredients “with a focus on local, sustainable, and organic items.”

Musk, who spends much of his time in Austin, is developing what the Bloomberg news service describes as an “empire” in Texas. Aside from the SpaceX facility, Musk-led Tesla is building a vehicle manufacturing plant just east of Austin and is moving its headquarters here. If that weren’t enough, the Musk-founded Boring Co., which specializes in developing underground tunnels, lists 20 job openings in Austin on its website. In addition, SpaceX tests rocket engines at a site in McGregor, about 17 miles southwest of Waco.

“Texas has had its share of characters over the years, and many have been larger-than-life, wealthy risk-takers who came from elsewhere,” Waco economist Ray Perryman tells Bloomberg. “There’s still a wildcatting mentality here, and there’s still a mystique about Texas that Elon Musk fits well.”