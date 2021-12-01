California pizza joint curries favor with Austin suburb for first Texas location

In a land where countless cardboard pizzas abound and it’s tough to tell one greasy slice from the next, a fresh and spicy concept from the West Coast is rising to the challenge, bringing its Indian-inspired craft pizzas to the Austin area.

Curry Pizza House, a popular concept launched in the Bay Area in 2012, will open on Friday, December 10 at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park, in the space formerly occupied by Teji’s Indian Restaurant.

The new Cedar Park location, operated by franchisees Satya Prakash Bikkina and Mahendra Kakarla, is the first Curry Pizza House outside of the state of California, and heralds the brand’s ongoing nationwide expansion, which will also include entering the Dallas market.

The concept was originally created by Gursewak Gill and Romy Gill, who emigrated from India to the U.S. as children and quickly became pizza fanatics. Combining their shared love of pizza with the flavors of their heritage seemed a delicious inevitability.

“Our mission at CPH is really simple: We’ve taken pizza back to our roots. By making fresh pizza dough daily and employing a variety of authentic Indian flavors, we’re giving guests a way to enjoy a unique take on pizza. I am beyond thrilled to expand Curry Pizza House’s presence to Texas with such an incredible team of franchise owners,” says Romy Gill. “We jumped on the opportunity to be in the Austin community because of its diverse food offerings and people.”

The 2,200-square-foot Curry Pizza House specializes in crafting signature pizzas, appetizers, and sides that feature a distinctive Indian flair and unexpected quality. And yes, while curry is sometimes involved, that shouldn’t leave traditional-pizza lovers cheesed off about the difference.

In fact, though the hallmark of Curry Pizza House’s cuisine is its creative use of spices and Indian flavors, fresh, vibrant ingredients are what steer this pizza joyride, and are likely to leave new customers pie-eyed at their delectability.

Menu highlights include the curry chicken masala pizza (curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro); the palak paneer pizza (pesto sauce, cheese, spinach, red onions, masala paneer, green chiles, ginger, garlic); the shahi paneer pizza (creamy shahi sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, red onion, masala paneer, black olives, green onion, cilantro); and the aloo chaat pizza (house red sauce, marinated potatoes, mint, red onion, cheese, cilantro).

Of course, there are less-exotic offerings, like the barbecue chicken pizza, the gourmet veggie pie, a meat lover’s pie, and the always-controversial Hawaiian-style pizza. And Curry Pizza House offers a build-your-own-pizza option so picky eaters can get exactly what they want. Pizzas are also available in thin or thick crust, as well as gluten-free and cauliflower crust options.

In addition to its innovative pizzas, Curry Pizza House’s menu also features a variety of wings (including those marinated with Indian spices and those with more traditional sauces); salads; and small plates like baked masala chips, spicy pesto breadsticks, and cheesy garlic breadsticks.

Like any good pizza joint, Curry Pizza House also offers local beers and a variety of wines. Sports lovers can even pop by for some slices and game-day watching, as the pizzeria aims to be a fun, intergenerational gathering spot.

“The Curry Pizza House business model is a perfect fit for the Austin market based on the demographic of individuals who love to try new things,” says franchise owner Kakarla. “We are eager to bring CPH’s eclectic offerings to the neighborhood. We look forward to being a positive addition to the Austin/Cedar Park community and food scene.”

Upon its opening, Curry Pizza House will operate seven days a week from 11 am-9 pm. In honor of its local launch, Curry Pizza House is offering 25 percent off customers’ first order when they join the email list here.