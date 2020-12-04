Darling Hyde Park cafe branches out with second location in East Austin hotel

Uncle Nicky's is adding another branch to the family tree. Hyde Park's Italian-inspired all-day cafe is launching a second restaurant, officially opening Monday, December 9, in East Austin.

Located in Hotel Eleven at 1123 E. 11th St., the eatery will offer the same blend of Northern Italian-inspired dishes and specialty craft cocktails that has fans flocking to the original. Feast on antipasti, pane tostato, salads, and classic sandwiches daily, or enjoy specials and off-menu dishes during Uncle Nicky's weekend brunch. Those looking for a sweet treat can choose from house-made pastries and gelato, among other desserts.

Cocktails — the unexpected star of Uncle Nicky's — are also inspired by Italy, and include spritzes, Negronis, and even a frozen Campari and soda. Amaros, Italian wines, and beers are also available.

Leading the operation are partners Nic Yanes, owner/chef of Juniper; Brandon and Zane Hunt of Via 313; and Travis Tober, who also owns Nickel City, located just two doors down from the new Uncle Nicky's locale.

“Expanding to East Austin and neighboring our friends at Nickel City has been a goal and we’re excited to open in the neighborhood,” said Yanes, who oversees Uncle Nicky's food program in addition to Juniper and downtown's Verbena.

Like its Hyde Park location, which took over the former Dolce Vita space in February 2019, the new east side spot will feature to-go options and outdoor dining space to promote social distancing.

Though the new location officially opens on Monday, it is hosting a soft launch beginning Saturday, December 5. To celebrate their new east side digs, the team is offering a free sweet treat with purchase of drip coffee or cold beer and a complimentary Montenegro with a purchase of a specialty cocktail or beer (while supplies last, of course).