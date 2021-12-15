Iconic breakfast chain Waffle House rolls into booming Austin suburb

The city of Round Rock is about to get smothered and covered in all kinds of Southern-style goodness.

The continuously mushrooming suburb north of Austin will soon welcome its first Waffle House, the nearly 70-year-old iconic diner chain that was first launched in Georgia and has since gained a cult-like following, namely in the South, for its undeniably greasy-spoon-style yet totally hanker-worthy breakfast offerings, available 24 hours a day.

According to industry publication Patch, which cites city documents, Waffle House recently received city approval on its site development permit for the new restaurant, which will be located at 2651 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., just south of SH 45.

Additionally, Evergreen Commercial Real Estate, which is based in Austin, announced it had purchased the 0.612-acre site on behalf of Waffle House, noting the new eatery will be adjacent to, among other establishments, a small hotel and extended-stay property, as well as a pet shop and a Public Storage facility.

There is no official opening date yet scheduled for the new Waffle House, which also has three Austin-area locations, but the news is sparking some excitement among locals, with even the City of Round Rock egging on the chain.

“Waffle-y good news, y’all! Waffle House is planning to [open a] new location in Round Rock!” a December 10 post on the city’s official Twitter thread exclaims.

Waffle House, which was founded in 1955 and now boasts more than 1,000 locations across 25 states, is best known for its diner-style breakfasts, which include an array of options, from omelets and smothered hash browns to meaty sides, grits, and, yes, waffles galore.

The chain also serves up non-breakfast fare, like Texas melts, burgers, diner entrees, and pies, though its breakfast sides and hash brown offerings are available ’round the clock — because, you know, nothing goes better with a pork chop than hash browns, toast, and grits.

Follow Waffle House on Instagram for updates about the impending Round Rock location.