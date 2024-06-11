better together
Austin coalition hosts free brunch uplifting Black men's mental health
Just about anyone can connect over brunch, the most social meal of the day, but it's better with people who get you. Black men are taking the brunch scene June 22 for "Bro Brunch: A Black Man's WineDown," led by the Austin Justice Coalition (AJC). The brunch will be held at RSRV, a new wine bar at the Eastside Country Club (3415 E. 7th St.).
This group does it all, from gathering reports on oft-ignored patterns in Austin's Black community, to getting directly involved in the arts. It's proved it has both a vision for the community and a sense of fun, and the two should be coming together for this brunch and learning session.
The day's events focus on "the mental health and well-being of Black men in our community," and offer several opportunities to put learning into effect right away. Alongside live music by DJ PFunk, DJ Quan, and DJ Big Champ, plus complimentary food and drinks, activities include ways to share and listen to each other's stories, like a group therapy session and conflict resolution training.
"Men's mental health, particularly for Black men, often goes overlooked," said AJC executive director Chas Moore in a press release. "This event is about creating a safe, supportive space where Black men can come together, share their experiences, and access vital resources. We're here to celebrate resilience and foster a sense of community."
Tomorrow's Promise Foundation, based in Baltimore, Maryland, is partnering with AJC for the event. Led by Bill Wallace, who was incarcerated as a juvenile, the foundation works on offering life skills to youth to help them avoid contact with the criminal justice system and become future leaders.
"We are thrilled to support 'Bro Brunch: A Black Man's Wine Down,'" said Wallace in the release. "It's crucial that we address the mental health needs of Black men and provide them with the tools to navigate life's challenges. This event represents a powerful step toward that goal."
On the entertainment side, Dexter McMarion of promo group WhatsPoppinATX pointed out that having variety is important: "Addressing mental health requires a multifaceted approach, and this event does just that."
Event Schedule:
- 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: Welcome and Registration
- 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM: Opening Remarks by Chas Moore
- 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM: Group Therapy Session
- 12:45 PM - 1:15 PM: Lunch Break with Complimentary Food and Drinks
- 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM: Conflict Resolution Teach-In
- 2:00 PM - 2:15 PM: Break and Networking
- 2:15 PM - 2:30 PM: Keynote Address on Men's Mental Health
- 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Closing Remarks and Next Steps
RSVP to "Bro Brunch: A Black Man's WineDown" for free via Eventbrite. More information about the Austin Justice Coalition is available at austinjustice.org.