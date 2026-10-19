Fresh Peach
Fire-damaged Bar Peached to take over neighboring 6th Street restaurant
After a fire damaged Bar Peached in May, the restaurant has found a new space to ready for its future reopening at 1401 W. 6th St., where the existing bar and restaurant Nightcap resides. Nightcap will be open until October 22; then it will leave the space and Bar Peached will start renovations in November. The new bar is slated to open in spring of 2027, a release says.
Bar Peached, though it appears to be keeping its name, will become "a new iteration of the concept," the release states, focusing on Asian tapas, craft cocktails, and vinyl records. The space, just steps away from the damaged one at 1315 W. 6th St., will also have a new aesthetic by local hospitality designer Kim Lewis, featuring a darker tone, textures, and "nostalgic details."
The concept sounds right in line with Austin's increasing number of jazz kissa-inspired spaces that re-contextualize the stylish Japanese listening lounge for local tastes.
“The fire was devastating for us, but it also gave us the unique opportunity to rethink what Bar Peached could be,” said founder Eric Silverstein in the release. He says the new concept "feels like nothing Austin has seen from us before while still remaining distinctly Bar Peached."
Meanwhile, Nightcap owner Christin Rowan, who the release credits for staying close after the fire, is framing the business transition as an opportunity. Rowan appears to be avoiding closing the door completely on Nightcap.
Nightcap's current space embodies the residential charm that still characterizes that stretch of West Sixth Street.Photo courtesy of Nightcap
“I don’t see this as Nightcap closing, but more so, as one chapter ending to make room for the next,” said Rowan. “After the fire, we saw firsthand how quickly the Austin hospitality community rallies around each other, and this opportunity really grew out of that sense of camaraderie. It feels like the right thing for this space, for Bar Peached, and for the neighborhood. Sometimes the end of one thing gives life to something equally special, and I’m excited to see what comes next.”