we all deserve a sweet treat
8 indulgent desserts to treat your sweetheart to in Austin
Valentine's Day may be a time of love and indulgence, but craving a decadent dessert doesn't have to come with a holiday attached. If a nice dinner this February uncovers a desire to get more intimate with dine-in desserts, here are some guaranteed great choices around town.
These desserts aren't holiday specials, so they can be enjoyed no matter what time of year it is.
Truluck’s Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab
You don't have to be a fan of crab to enjoy one of the six sumptuous dessert offerings at this romantic seafood spot. Truluck's Baked Alaska, presented with flaming rum right at the table, is one of the most raved-about desserts online, but classic options like the vanilla crème brûlée and chocolate malt cake can rival its decadence and romantic presentation. A "world class" carrot cake and key lime pie make up the rest of the dessert offerings, or diners can keep it simple and elegant with an affogato.
Bufalina/Bufalina Due
The vanilla ice cream with sherry offered at Bufalina and Bufalina Due is described as the "perfect all-season dessert" that is available at any time of year. (We'd be the first to tell you that ice cream cravings can strike in winter, too). Bufalina Due also offers a picturesque flourless chocolate torte — showed off at the top of this article — topped with powdered sugar, mascarpone, and candied cacao nibs.
Ember Kitchen
For an over-the-top upgrade to the typical banana split, Latin-inspired restaurant Ember Kitchen offers a flavor-packed plantain sundae that combines fried plantains with strawberries and cream, panna cotta, and chocolate mousse; it's then finished with candied pecans and whipped cream.
Kalimotxo
Kalimotxo's famous burnt Basque cheesecake is the most popular dessert on the menu and a must-try for cheesecake lovers. But the citrus sorbet with a Txakoli (a Spanish sparkling dry white wine) pour-over is a lightly boozy treat ideal at any time of year. Diners can also enjoy their favorite Spanish-inspired dish, wine, or dessert a little earlier in the day; Kalimotxo recently adjusted its hours to open daily at 4 pm, with happy hour offered from 4-6 pm.
Uchiko
Uchiko's milk and cereal dessert is a highlight for any visit, solo or otherwise. Delicate fried milk balls are plated with a generous serving of chocolate mousse, a dollop of toasted milk ice cream, and cereal pieces that may call up some childhood nostalgia in an otherwise very mature, fancy night out.
Uchiko's milk and cereal dessert is an upscale take on a classic midnight snack.@uchikorestaurants/Instagram
Buenos Aires Café
Buenos Aires Café has a rotating dessert of the week created by Chef Reina Morris, but the café also offers a cuatro leches cake, a "Dark & Spicy" crème brûlée, Argentine panqueques (sweet crepes), and a traditional Porteño flan. Diners will also notice several other desserts inside a pastry case at the front of the restaurant: slices of lemon pie, chocolate mousse cake, cheesecake, Alfajor De Maicena (Argentine corn starch cookies), and Alfajor De Chocolate (Argentine chocolate cookies).
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue
Michelin-star barbecue joint LeRoy and Lewis' "new school" culinary perspective also extends to its dessert menu, not just the smoked meats and sides. The signature cheddar cheesecake is made with Tillamook sharp cheddar over a Ritz Cracker crust, and the restaurant's take on banana pudding comes in the form of a tiramisu with Nilla Wafer streusel. Instead of a fruit cobbler, LeRoy and Lewis' German chocolate cobbler combines "gooey coconut" with pecans and is topped with a scoop of buttermilk ice cream.
Casa Bianca
Diners at Italian-American restaurant Casa Bianca have three dessert options to choose from: a limoncello donut with preserved lemon cream (that can be ordered without alcohol if desired); a spiced sweet potato and coconut ice cream garnished with candied macadamia nuts, sumac, and lemon basil; and a "lasagna mille-feuille" that layers chocolate diplomat cream with red wine poached pears between squares of fried noodles.