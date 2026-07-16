Heat Rising
Austin Chronicle moves famous Hot Sauce Festival to hot new venue
The Austin Chronicle has moved its famous Hot Sauce Festival to a new venue that's really been heating up over the past few years. The festival will be held Sunday, August 30, at Radio/East.
Hot sauce lovers will be able to sample and purchase sauces by around 20 makers from Central Texas and beyond. They'll bring hundreds of sauces to taste alongside cold drinks and other local food trucks and vendors. When folks are ready to tap out, there will be live music to distract from the burn.
Besides helping attendees choose their favorite, the festival crowns an overall champion in the signature juried Hot Sauce Competition. Fans can also choose a People’s Choice winner together.
Participating makers so far are as follows:
- Barbaro Mojo
- Bindu Bites
- Boerne Brand
- Cowboy Spice Company
- Fantastic Fuego
- Freaky Ferments
- Fxcking Hot Sauces
- High Seas Provisions
- Hill Country Hot Peppers DBA Still Fire Provisions
- Jaime's Spanish Village
- Mad Man Sauces
- Old Bones Chilli Co.
- Savir Foods
- Stanky Sauce
- T0tsauce
- Wicked Provisions Hot Sauce
- Goodburn Sauce Co.
- Waste Mgmt
- More TBA
Fans have certainly seen the festival change over the years, and it's happened at multiple venues around town including the old Waterloo Park, Fiesta Gardens, and most recently the Far Out Lounge.
The publication hasn't announced why it's moving the festival, but Radio/East is an increasingly popular venue that's shown it's able to hold down recurring annual events like the Holiday Hootenanny, which just announced its third year's lineup this week, on July 13. The venue itself is coming up on its third anniversary this October.
Multiple outdoor zones around the building and a small indoor space make Radio/East a good venue to mitigate the potential overwhelm of festivals. It is also a fairly easy place to park, since most of the surrounding area is occupied by offices that are closed when most festivals happen.
Tickets to the Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival Presented by Ardalan Injury Law ($20 pre-sale or $25 at the door) are available via austinchronicle.com. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.