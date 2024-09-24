Top Tacos
This Austin truck makes the best tacos in Texas, according to Yelp
Austinites could have told travelers that Cuantos Tacos is the best bang for their buck, but not everyone has access to that local intel. Thankfully, there are online reviews. Yelp has aggregated data on the best tacos nationwide — and that means every corner of the United States — to narrow it down to one top taco spot per state.
Cuantos Tacos comes out on top in Texas, boasting a user rating of 4.7 stars across 288 reviews. As befits Texas taste, these tacos are known for their no-nonsense construction in the Mexico City style. Most of the little masterpieces feature one main-event item — carnitas, pork stomach, or chorizo, for example — plus a garnish of onions and cilantro. Sometimes melted cheese or salsa makes an appearance, and quesadillas come with grilled onions and a blistered pepper.
All that sound excellent, but Yelp's verdict was reached through numbers. The spots were ranked through combining business rating or review volume — so if you wish a different taco won, take that up with your keyboard and neighbors.
The Texas winner is no stranger to awards. In 2022, it was CultureMap's peer and editor-voted Restaurant of the Year at the Tastemaker Awards — a huge accomplishment, since that category is the broadest in the whole competition and includes some of the city's most upscale brick-and-mortar restaurants.
Here's what then-editor Chantal Rice had to say at the time:
"There are few things Austinites cherish more than a simple, scrumptious taco — and this eye-catching yellow food truck parked on the east side is definitely delivering the goods. With a mouthwatering menu of Mexico City-style street tacos, Cuantos Tacos doesn’t hold back when it comes to exacting seasoning, meaty ingredients, and classic Mexican flavors. Popular favorites like barbacoa, brisket, and carnitas tacos are must-haves, but many a local taco connoisseur has found themselves seduced by Cuantos Tacos’ perhaps unfamiliar yet tantalizing tacos featuring delicacies like pork stomach (buche), Mexican chorizo (longaniza), and beef cheek (cachete), and rightfully so. Every dish on this small but delightful menu is worth devouring."
It's also been lauded by Austin Monthly(who recommend the suadero taco) and the Austin Chronicle, as well as featured on Texas Monthly's curated Austin Taco Trail.
Native Austinite and Cuantos Tacos chef Beto Robledo is part of the prestigious, if playfully named Taco Mafia, a group of chefs from acclaimed taco spots around town including James Beard Award winner Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria and Xose Velasco and Anthony Pratto of Discada. The group has an eight-episode 2023 PBS docuseries examining the deeper meaning of tacos to the community around them, including weighty topics like sustainability, immigration, and cultural appropriation, among others.
Other notable winners on Yelp's list include New York City's Los Tacos No.1, with the most ratings by far of any spot on the list (3,173); and Boise, Idaho's Bronco Tacos, with the only perfect five-star review.
All 50 states' winners are listed on Yelp. Click through to see what reviewers have to say about Cuantos Tacos. The truck is located at 1108 E 12th St. It's open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 am to 10 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 8 pm. More information about the truck is available at cuantostacosaustin.com.