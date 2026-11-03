Final Days
Gourmet Austin grocery Dia's Market & Deli to close after 10 years
A North Central Austin food market is closing soon after 10 years in business. Dia's Market & Deli, located at 812 Justin Ln., will close at the end of November, according to an announcement on social media.
Store owner David Hopper wrote a history of the business and an explanation of why the store would close. In it, he said that he and his wife, Amanda, "understood" that the store was in an area that would be developed. However, whether because they miscalculated or circumstances changed — Hopper doesn't say exactly why — that didn't happen.
"As these expectations have not come to fruition and our customer traffic continues to slow, renewing our least unfortunately just doesn't make economic sense," Hopper wrote.
The couple started working on the space in 2014 and opened it in June of 2016. They knew the area well, since they already lived there and had started raising a family, whose names formed the name of the shop (Dylan, Isobel, and Alexander: DIA).
The area around Dia's isn't undeveloped, but it doesn't drive much foot traffic. Justin Lane is an offshoot of North Lamar, almost exactly where it connects to Airport Boulevard. The store isn't visible from either of the busy roads, which mostly draw cars, anyway. The store is located next to a patch of well-known Asian stores including 99 Ranch Market, Tous les Jours Bakery Café, and a number of restaurants, which may also have a hand in overshadowing the smaller store.
"I have always rooted for the 'underdogs' and knew from the beginning that Dia's Market fit that description well," wrote Hopper. "I am proud of our accomplishments, the amazing learning experience it has been and will never forget all the wonderful people we had the good fortune of meeting throughout this entire journey."
Dia's is known for its sandwiches, which are all $12.99 on the lunch menu and $8.25 on the breakfast menu. The store carries rotisserie chickens and a wide variety of gourmet grocery treats, including products by local brands like non-dairy ice cream by Luv Fats, peanut bites by 2025 Quest for Texas Best winner Oca, and some local beers.
The closing announcement did not include any information about closing specials or a definitive last day. However, the post does encourage Austinites to "swing by and say farewell to our team."