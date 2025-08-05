Downright Dining
Downtown Austin hotel adds terrace restaurant focused on comfort food
Downright Austin, the hotel that contains the whimsical pool bar and restaurant Swim Club, has added another concept to its food and beverage offerings. The Terrace Bar & Grill is headed by the same executive chef, Mitch Austin, and offers a laid-back outdoor environment for enjoying American fare.
The concept utilizes an indoor space as well as an outdoor second-floor terrace, separated by large floor-to-ceiling windows for plenty of light and skyline views.
A press release sums up the menu as "elevated comfort food" made with locally sourced ingredients. Highlighted items include brisket tacos, lemon burrata ravioli, rosemary chicken, salads, 12-inch pizzas, and desserts including local Amy's Ice Cream.
On the beverage side, guests can expect classics like a Cadillac margarita, a smoked old fashioned, and an espresso martini, plus wine and beer. There will also be a weekday happy hour from 4-6 pm, which will offer food and drink specials, and combos such as Margarita Mondays, Wings and Whiskey Wednesdays, and 'Tinis and Burgers on Fridays.
The Downright website lists a "smart casual" dress code for the Terrace, compared to Swim Club's "casual" dress code; lobby breakfast bar Morningbird has none. The press release softens up the ask a bit, promising a "come-as-you-are atmosphere."
“At The Terrace, we wanted to create an approachable menu and a casual gathering space that feels right for all of Downright Austin’s guests,” said Executive Chef Mitch Austin. “We focus on dishes that feel both familiar and a little unexpected, balancing bold local flavors with long-time comfort classics.”
Downright Austin, A Renaissance Hotel is located at 701 E. 11th St., making it a convenient stop for locals visiting the Red River Cultural District, which it shares with many of Austin's most popular casual music venues. It also borders Waterloo Park, a popular place for bigger concerts and other community events. It is relatively new, having opened in spring of 2024.
The Terrace Bar & Grill is open daily from 11 am to 11 pm. No reservations are required.