spice on the sidelines
Melt your face off at habanero-infused tequila truck headed to Austin
Not that taco trucks aren't popular enough in Austin, but what if they also served spicy tequila? Fiero Tequila, a San Diego-based brand specializing in pepper infusions, is driving its spicy sips to Austin for a four-day, seven-location visit from September 18-21.
Good news for Austinites who don't quite feel fiery enough to go searching for the truck: it's chosen some popular locations that are independently worth a visit. Some of those include the buzzy new pool bar Swim Club; the new pickleball court-bar combo Drifters Social Coffee & Cocktails; and some local-favorite liquor stores.
It all leads up to a tailgate party hosted by social media savants When Where What, who will announce the location the day of the Texas Longhorns game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The truck will be a fun hangout spot with seating and games.
Fiero self-claims the title of "spiciest tequila in the U.S.," although it sounds like they have some competition in Ghost Tequila. Still, it seems only Fiero provides the Scoville Heat Units to back it up: the serrano tequila racks up 10,000-23,000 and is far outpaced by the habanero tequila with 100,000–350,000 SHU. For scale, these are the same ranges for the peppers themselves, meaning taking a shot should be a lot like taking a bite of the pepper.
According to Fiero, its spirts are distilled by the multi-generational industry family at Casa Don Roberto. They're led by Master Distiller Estella Anguiano, who is often introduced as a rarity as a female master distiller in Mexico. The agave is roasted for three days, infused with peppers that are sold at Jalisco farmers markets for three more days, and then filtered for the last time.
Mercifully, these tequilas will end up diluted in cocktails. However, a press release announcing the truck's arrival does not specify what cocktails it will serve, nor what kind of tacos will accompany them. Hints may be found on the brand's Instagram account, which is infatuated with spicy margaritas.
Fiero Fire Taco Truck Austin schedule:
- Wednesday, September 18
12-3 pm – Revival Coffee, 1405 East 7th St.
6-9 pm – Drifters, 10630 Menchaca Rd., Building A
- Thursday, September 19
4-7 pm – King Liquor, 5310 Burnet Rd., Unit 100
8-11 pm – Swim Club, 650 East 10th St.
- Friday, September 20
12-3 pm – Austin Shaker, 420 North Pleasant Valley Rd.
6-10pm – Arte Agave Festival, 979 Springdale Rd., Suite #160 (ticket required)
- Saturday, September 21
3pm – When Where What Austin Official Tailgate, address to be TBA
People who want to brag about their spicy cocktail tolerance have a chance to do so in the form of merch, which the truck will also be giving away.
More information about Fiero Tequila is available at fierotequila.com. More information about When Where What's tailgate location will be posted on Instagram @FieroTequila.