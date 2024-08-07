Have Your Fig And Eat It Too
Chef with Michelin credentials opens new Italian restaurant in South Austin
When people think of Austin's cuisine, Italian food may not be the first thing that comes to mind. Tex-Mex? Of course. Barbecue? Absolutely. But until recently, bucatini with Calabrian soffrito doesn't exactly scream Austin.
That's changing in recent months, and on August 16 another new Italian restaurant called Fig Italian Kitchen & Bar is celebrating its grand opening on South Lamar Boulevard.
At the helm of this restaurant are accomplished chef Cole Fitzgerald and restaurateur and owner James Sun.
Chef Fitzgerald is coming to Austin by way of Atlanta, where as executive chef, his restaurant The White Bull earned a "recommended" spot in the 2023 Atlanta Michelin Guide. Just over a year later, he brings his experience in cooking European flavors and sustainable practices to Fig as head chef.
"We are excited to bring the talents of Chef Fitzgerald's cooking to the Austin area," said Sun in a press release. "His experience cooking European cuisine shines in every dish we present, bringing seasonality, creativity, and bold flavor to our menu."
Under Fitzgerald's leadership, Fig's menu blends traditional Italian flavors with creative techniques, keeping local ingredients at the forefront of its philosophy. Its menu will be seasonable and sustainable, and promises to support local Texas farms.
The restaurant soft-opened in July, quietly serving up dishes like braised lamb pizza with garlic oil, Calabrian honey, mint and peach; panzanella with cucumbers, heirlooms, variations of peach, burrata; mussels, shrimp, clams, and more. Also characterizing the menu are handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, and fresh seafood.
Fig Italian Kitchen & Bar's menu will include a variety of dishes from braised lamb pizza to mussels and clams.Photo courtesy of Fig Italian Kitchen & Bar
Sun is not new to the Italian food scene. In fact, he owns two other Italian restaurants in the Austin area, Cedro Scratch Italian (in Cedar Park) and Mia Italian Tapas (at The Domain). Fig will be his first restaurant on the south side of town, nestled just underneath the 704 Apartments at 3403 South Lamar Blvd., south of the intersection with Manchaca.
Right now, hours are Monday though Thursday from 4-10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 4-10:30 pm, and Sunday from 4-9 pm. Happy Hour goes from 4-6 pm, and soon, Fig plans to launch a brunch.
For more information, visit figaustin.com.