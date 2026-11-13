News You Can Eat
A chic new hotel bar and $10 burgers add a kick to Austin food news
This weekend is packed with things to do, so we've narrowed our recommendations down to just one event and some of our top news around town: a beautiful hotel bar, inexpensive burgers, and a righteously shady Instagram post.
Openings and closings
A new, eclectic boutique hotel called Bohème is opening Friday, November 13, at 400 Comal St. With it, two cocktail spots are debuting: Sacred Souls and Higher Spirits. The former is inside the hotel and open now, and the latter is on the rooftop and still to come. Sacred Souls is "designed to feel more like a living room than a traditional hotel bar," a press release says. If it's a living room, it looks like a very, very nice living room. The cocktail menu uses some interesting ingredients like lava salt, dragonfruit, and pineapple-strawberry shrub (an infused vinegar), and there are a few non-alcoholic options, plus wines and beers. A small plates menu offers bar snacks (olives, almonds, and house ranch chips), plus some dips and charcuterie.
The League Kitchen & Tavern, a comfort food-focused restaurant by TC4 & Co. Hospitality (Cousin Louie’s Italian and Mighty Fine Burgers, Fries, and Shakes, among others) is opening a new location at 1411 I-35 in Georgetown in December. The building will also house The League's sister restaurant, Tony C’s Pizza & Beer Garden, starting in January of 2027. The League serves classics like spinach artichoke dip, French onion soup, and a Southern burger.
Other news and notes
To celebrate 10 years in business, JewBoy Burgers is lowering the cost of its signature burger to $10. Owner and founder Mo Pittle was noncommittal in an Instagram caption about how long the change will last: "It’s not for a limited time (ok, for at least till the end of 2026, but who knows?) and it’s not a different product. It’s the same burger we started with. We can all agree life gets more expensive. For now, your burger isn’t. Take that universe!"
Community hangout spot the Buzz Mill took to Instagram to announce their search for two new food trucks to join its growing food forest. Since Santo Patio already serves breakfast and tacos, the owners are seeking diverse, “like-minded, community-driven food brands” to operate during dinner and late night hours. The Buzz Mill will offer free rent for the first month as an incentive.
Neighborhood café Cenote had a sassy reminder for individuals/influencers/companies who want a handout: Small businesses need to be paid for their time, space, and work. The café shared recent inquiries received for catering services and event space — all unpaid, and none came from nonprofits. The comment section was quick to ask Cenote to out the perpetrators, while others criticized the audacity of the requests.
The 10th annual Austin Mac and Cheese Festival is hooking Austinites up with copious amounts of pasta and cheese Sunday, November 15, at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave. The touring festival features local restaurants in each city, so the Austin event will have more than 20 familiar eateries competing for both attendees' and judges' votes. In addition to unlimited bites, there will be live music and camp activities completing the ambiance. Tickets ($59.10 for adults) are available via Eventbrite.