Coming Soon
Famous Austin hospitality group signs 6th St. lease for new restaurant
One of Austin's leading restaurant groups, Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, has signed a lease at Old 6th, a part of Sixth Street that developers are working on revitalizing. The group will open a new restaurant at 520 E. 6th St. in the fall of 2027.
The announcement comes from Stream Realty Partners, and it doesn't reveal anything about what kind of restaurant might be coming. No matter what shape the new restaurant takes, it will be notable simply by virtue of being part of Emmer & Rye.
The group shares a name with its farm-to-table concept that was awarded a Green Star for sustainability by the Michelin Guide. It leans toward fine dining, especially at Hestia in Austin, though it does also dabble in casual food, like at Henbit in San Antonio. The Alamo City is also home to the group's buzziest restaurant right now: Nicosi, a dessert restaurant that shows off the skills of Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, who was a finalist at the 2026 James Beard Awards.
Emmer & Rye also includes Canje, Kalimotxo, and Ezov in Austin; and Ladino and Pullman Market — containing Nicosi, Fife and Farro, Mezquite, and Isidore — in San Antonio. Each restaurant combines the talents in different combinations of partners Kevin Fink, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Alicynn Fink, and Rand Egbert.
“We're looking forward to the future of downtown Austin and the next chapter of Old 6th," said Bristol-Joseph in the Stream Realty Partners announcement. "Austin has played such an important role in our story, and we are excited to continue to grow alongside the city."
“Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group has played a vital role in shaping Austin’s culinary identity, and we are ecstatic to welcome them to Old 6th,” said Stream senior vice president Paul Bodenman. "Their commitment to thoughtful hospitality, culinary excellence and creating memorable experiences will make them an anchor to the downtown community.”
Stream is leading the charge on transforming Old 6th. The first tenant, Taquería De Diez (D/10), was announced in February of 2026, with a goal to open sometime in the first half of 2027. The taquería will be located at 500 E. 6th St., placing it at the opposite end of the block to the new Emmer & Rye restaurant. There are existing businesses on the block, including a souvenir store and two event companies.
According to a press release, Stream's aim within the project is to accrue a "distinct mix of tenants that honors Old 6th’s history while helping shape its future." The project isn't just reserved for restaurants. A new arts space called Estudiosix is one of the early tenants. The studio just showed off work by its summer residents and revealed its first six-month fall residents in August.
Stream teases more details to come about the Emmer & Rye restaurant "in the coming months."