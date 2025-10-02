News You Can Eat
Dramatic new bars at The Driskill and Veracruz top up Austin food news
This week in Austin food news, promises are being fulfilled. Restaurants and events we've been waiting to hear about are ready to roll. Let's have a mezcal toast to celebrate.
Openings and closings
One of Austin's main restaurant groups, MML Hospitality, has taken over food and beverage operations at The Driskill Hotel, and its first new concept is open now. Called The Victorian, a it's a "Western-style pub" that gets inspiration from saloons and historic English pubs — but, of course, it's an "elevated take." There will be a two-level mahogany bar with inlaid cowhide, surrounded by lots of drapery and Turkish rugs, plus a mezzanine with pool and card tables. The Victorian is open from 3 pm to midnight Mondays through Fridays and noon to 2 am on weekends.
Veracruz All Natural is known for its tacos, but the sisters behind it have expanded into a few other related ventures. One is La Mezca, a mezcal bar now open at 1905 Aldrich St., Ste. 120 (next to Veracruz Fonda & Bar) in the Mueller neighborhood. The focus is on the cocktails, but La Mezca will also serve botanas (snacks) like taquitos. La Mezca is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 5 pm to midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 2 am. Mondays and Tuesdays will be reserved for private events, classes, and other events.
La Mezca is bathed in colored lights.Photo by Frida Molina
A highly (if shortly) anticipated beer hall is opening soon in South Austin. Koko’s Bavarian will be serving up German-style specialty foods on October 10: that includes sausages, hot dogs, pretzels, and Belgian-style fries at its brand new 7,000-square-foot venue at 3003 S. Lamar Blvd. Longtime Austin restaurateur and bartender Travis Tober curated Koko’s bar menu with cocktails, frozen drinks, and ice cold beer. Koko’s will be open daily from 11 am to midnight.
Round Rock has lost a Denny's and is gaining something much more upscale: Grey Orchard. The restaurant is looking pretty mysterious so far, with social media set up but no posts to speak of. According to Community Impact, the duo behind Austin's Fig Italian Kitchen & Bar is also behind this new venture at 2700 N. I-35. It expects to open in winter of 2025.
Other news and notes
The ATX Free Fridge Project has announced that the fridge on Second Street is closing on October 10, and used the announcement to catch social media followers up on the responsibility of having a community fridge. "Despite our efforts, trash piled up and we were asked to leave," the organization wrote in a Facebook post. "If you believe in what these fridges provide, we need you to show up. Drop off food when you can and take a moment to tidy. Without collective care, this could happen to other locations too." The post suggests followers add time to help out on their personal calendar and check the website's FAQ page.
Austinites looking for a weekend away during the ACL Fest chaos may want to hop over to Gruene, a district of New Braunfels about an hour away, for the 39th annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival from October 9-12. There will be daily live music by artists including Jamey Johnson, Josh Abbott, and Chaparelle; a tasting with 12 Texas wineries and breweries; and a guitar auction, among other events.