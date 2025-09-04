News You Can Eat
A new beer hall and sliders get the party going in Austin food news
Austinites can mentally escape the hot weather this week, with news about a new place for Oktoberfest vibes, a Halloween installation at a cool bar, and a refreshed menu at a hotel bar that's stood the test of time. Plus, sliders are good for any weather.
Openings and closings
Just in time for a lively Oktoberfest, Koko’s Bavarian will open a beer hall this October at 3003 S. Lamar Blvd. The Austin-based beer and snacks vendor has become an entertainment venue staple in arenas and theaters across the United States, plus in Canada and the United Kingdom (including the Moody Center), but this venue will cover a huge 7,000 square feet. Guests can expect sausages, pretzels, Belgian-style fries, salads, and sandwiches, all served on long tables. Travis Tober of Nickel City and Murray’s Tavern has curated a bar menu with cocktails, frozen drinks, drafts, and bottled beers. So far no opening date has been announced.
The JewBoy family of restaurants recently lost a member when JewBoy Subs closed in July, citing "other opportunities." Sounds like those opportunities are done cooking: JewBoy Sliders has opened two new locations. One is at Pins Mechanical Co. (4323 S. Congress Ave.) in South Austin and the other is inside Lavaca Street Bar at The Domain (11420 Rock Rose Ave #100). That means JewBoy Sliders has four locations in total, including locations on South Lamar Boulevard and East Sixth Street. The sliders concept is similar to the main concept, JewBoy Burgers, just with smaller burgers and a smaller menu; although the new locations will debut offer new menu items including a fried chicken slider and loaded fries.
Talk about a neon graveyard. Sign Bar, Austin's trendy refuge for unwanted custom signs, is taking on a spooky identity for Halloween. It will convert into a haunted maze called Fear Fair from September 19 through November 2 with a limited edition menu, carnival games, jump scares, and more. Immersive experience makers at Alt created the fun maze. Guests during regular bar hours must be 21 or older, but Saturdays and Sundays will offer a matinee option with lights on and no roaming actors. Tickets ($14.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids) are available here.
Sign Bar looks less whimsical in this light.Image courtesy of Sign Bar
Other news and notes
Geraldine's, the restaurant at Hotel Van Zandt, is celebrating its 10th year in business with a few updates. They include a new executive chef, Sergio Ledesma, a "renewed focus on Modern Mexican cuisine," and a new director of food and beverage, Trevor Cabal. Guests will also see a new menu starting September 6, with dishes like squash blossom with goat cheese, huarache (masa dough with beans and other toppings), kampachi crudo (amberjack), and lamb barbacoa. New cocktails are also making an appearance.
A new celebration of East 11th Street businesses called EastxEleven is launching September 21 with an indoor brunch market, the Lucky Neighbors Brunch Market, from 11 am to 3 pm. There will be shopping opportunities from BIPOC-owned small businesses, mahjong lessons by AAPI-founded group Mahjong Mafia, and a community gallery curated by TexPopATX. The event will be held at sister restaurants Old Thousand (1000 E 11th St #150) and Electric Gravy (1050 E 11th St #100) in partnership with the Lucky Market Festival. There will also be live music and raffles, and proceeds from the event will benefit DAWA (Diversity, Awareness, and Wellness in Action), a nonprofit based in East Austin. Tickets (starting at $11.91) are available on Eventbrite.